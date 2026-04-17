Snoop Dogg Biopic ‘Snoop’ Set for 2027 Release, Confirmation at CinemaCon

Hip-hop legend Snoop Dogghas officially announced that a biographical film based on his life is heading to theaters in 2027. The reveal came during the annual CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas, where the rapper shared key details about the highly anticipated project.

Titled Snoop, the film will chronicle the journey of the West Coast icon from his early days in the rap scene to global superstardom. “After my brothers told their story in Straight Outta Compton, it’s my turn,” Snoop Dogg said, referencing the influential N.W.A. biopic.

Star-Studded Team Behind the Film

Rising actor Jonathan Daviss, best known for his role in Outer Banks, is set to portray a young Snoop Dogg. The film will be directed by Craig Brewer, known for his work on Hustle & Flow, while acclaimed producer Brian Grazer will oversee production.

Brian Grazer’s involvement adds further credibility, as he previously produced 8 Mile, the critically acclaimed biopic based on Eminem.

Filming is expected to take place in Los Angeles, a city deeply tied to Snoop Dogg’s rise in the hip-hop world.

A Raw, Rated-R Look at Snoop’s Life

Snoop Dogg teased that the film will carry a gritty and authentic tone, confirming it will be rated R. Known for his unfiltered storytelling and larger-than-life persona, the rapper hinted that the movie will not shy away from the realities of his journey.

During the presentation, Snoop energized the crowd by performing snippets of his classic hits and promised fans a first trailer reveal at next year’s CinemaCon.

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A Cultural Icon’s Story Comes Full Circle

The upcoming biopic marks another milestone in Snoop Dogg’s decades-long career. From his breakout in the early 1990s to becoming a global entertainment figure, Snoop has remained one of the most recognizable faces in music and pop culture.

Following the success of films like Straight Outta Compton, which brought the story of N.W.A. to the big screen, Snoop is expected to explore the evolution of West Coast hip-hop and the artist’s influence on the genre.

Snoop also joked about his place in Hollywood, mentioning he has a trailer on a studio lot near legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg, highlighting his growing presence in the film industry.

While details about the storyline remain limited, anticipation is already building for what could be one of the most talked-about music biopics in recent years. With a strong creative team and Snoop Dogg’s direct involvement, the film aims to deliver an authentic portrayal of his life, struggles, and success.

Fans can expect more updates, including a teaser trailer, as production begins later this year.