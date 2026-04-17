‘The Dog Stars’ Trailer Drops: Jacob Elordi Leads Ridley Scott’s Post-Apocalyptic Thriller

The first trailer for The Dog Stars has officially been released, offering a gripping glimpse into Ridley Scott’s latest cinematic venture. Revealed during CinemaCon, the post-apocalyptic thriller is set to hit theaters on August 28.

Based on The Dog Stars by Peter Heller, the film explores a haunting world devastated by a deadly pandemic, where survival and hope hang by a thread.

Star-Studded Cast Brings Story to Life

Leading the film is Jacob Elordi, who plays Hig, a civilian pilot navigating a desolate world. He is joined by Josh Brolin as Bangley, a hardened ex-Marine survivalist, and Margaret Qualley as Cima.

The story follows Hig and Bangley as they carve out a fragile existence in isolation—until a mysterious radio signal sparks a journey into the unknown, reigniting hope for human connection.

A Return to Sci-Fi Roots for Ridley Scott

The Dog Stars marks another ambitious project for Ridley Scott, known for iconic films like The Martian and Prometheus. It also follows his recent directorial effort, Gladiator II, showcasing his continued versatility across genres.

The screenplay is written by Mark L. Smith, whose previous credits include The Revenant, further raising expectations for a gritty and emotionally intense narrative.

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A Story of Survival, Loss, and Hope

The trailer highlights a stark contrast between past and present—opening with glimpses of a normal life before cutting to a desolate, dangerous landscape. Hig’s emotional journey is central, as he grapples with loss while searching for meaning in a fractured world.

High-stakes sequences, including aerial escapes and encounters with hostile survivors, suggest a blend of action and introspective storytelling. The film promises not only tension but also a deeper exploration of loneliness, resilience, and human connection.

Behind the Scenes and Production Journey

Originally, Paul Mescal was set to star in the lead role, but exited due to scheduling conflicts. Jacob Elordi stepped in, bringing fresh energy to the project despite a packed filming schedule that included other major productions.

Filming took place in Italy, adding a visually striking backdrop to the film’s bleak yet beautiful setting.

With a compelling cast, a visionary director, and a beloved source novel, The Dog Stars is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated sci-fi thrillers of the year. Fans of post-apocalyptic storytelling can expect a mix of emotional depth and edge-of-your-seat action.

As the release date approaches, the film is already generating buzz for its cinematic scope and powerful performances.