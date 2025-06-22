Pusha T Drags Travis Scott Over UTOPIA, Loyalty, and Kylie in Scathing New Clipse Single “So Be It”

The rap world just got a fresh dose of lyrical venom as Pusha T sets his sights on Travis Scott in the explosive new Clipse single, “So Be It.” The track marks a fiery return for the legendary duo as they gear up for their first album in over a decade, Let God Sort Em Out, dropping July 11.

Backed by Pharrell’s signature slick production, So Be It delivers a surgical takedown of La Flame, with Pusha sparing no feelings. “You cried in front of me, you died in front of me / Calabasas took your btch and your pride in front of me*,” Push raps, referencing Scott’s breakup with Kylie Jenner and his latest album UTOPIA.

But the real fuel behind this diss stems from a behind-the-scenes betrayal.







According to a recent GQ interview, Pusha T’s issue with Travis Scott ignited when Scott played an early version of UTOPIA’s “Meltdown” for Pharrell at Louis Vuitton HQ. At the time, the track didn’t include Drake’s now-infamous diss verse aimed at Pusha. However, the final version featured Drake’s shots, and Pusha T viewed it as a sign of disloyalty.

“He’s done this a lot. He has no picks. He’ll do this with anybody,” Pusha T said. “He don’t have no loyalty to nobody… He’ll cling to whatever he feels is hot.”

Pusha T’s message? Stay away if you can’t pick a side. “Don’t even come over here with that… He’s a wh*re,” he said bluntly.

The Clipse comeback isn’t just about the bars — it’s a full cultural moment. Alongside the single, the duo dropped an alternate Verdy-designed cover for Let God Sort Em Out, plus an exclusive merch line featuring vintage-style tees, vinyl, cassettes, and CDs.

For fans, it’s a rare opportunity to witness Clipse — one of the most influential rap duos of the 2000s — back in action with all the rawness and lyrical precision that defined their legacy.

As UTOPIA, Meltdown, Pusha T diss and the Drake vs. Kendrick vs. the world saga continue to ripple across hip-hop, “So Be It” plants a sharp flag in the ground: Pusha T isn’t done picking fights. He’s just getting started.

Catch the “So Be It” music video now, and gear up for the whole album Let God Sort Em Out on July 11, 16 years since Clipse’s last studio release.