Travis Scott Drops Star-Studded ‘JACKBOYS 2’ Compilation on 713 Day: Stream It Now

Travis Scott has once again proven why he’s a force to be reckoned with in hip-hop. On July 13, also known as 713 Day — a Houston holiday paying tribute to the city’s area code dropping the much-anticipated Travis Scott ‘JACKBOYS 2’ compilation album alongside his Cactus Jack roster. Serving as a sequel to the 2019 chart-topping ‘JACKBOYS’, this new 17-track project blends Houston’s gritty roots with global flair, showcasing not only Travis and his labelmates but a lineup of A-list collaborators.

JACKBOYS 2 Tracklist & Featured Artists

Hosted by Houston legend Bun B, ‘JACKBOYS 2’ is a full-throttle ride. The album features Sheck Wes, Don Toliver, Sofaygo, and Wallie the Sensei, along with exciting guest spots from 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Tyla, GloRilla, Vybz Kartel, SahBabii, and Waka Flocka Flame.

Travis Scott set the stage earlier this week with the teaser release of “2000 Excursion,” a heavy-hitting track paired with a racing-themed video. Although the single didn’t initially appear on streaming platforms, it whipped fans into a frenzy, building anticipation for the full project’s release.







Houston Pride Meets Global Energy

‘JACKBOYS 2’ isn’t just a victory lap — it’s a cultural celebration of Travis Scott’s Houston roots. From Bun B’s booming voice acting as narrator to the screw-inspired sound design woven through the tracks, the album firmly plants its flag in H-Town. Yet the international top collaborations, like 21 Savage and genre-blending production, give it a borderless appeal, making it more than just a local tribute.

“This album is for all season,” Travis Scott wrote on social media, “but was made for every summer that comes.”

Merch Madness & More

To mark the release, Travis Scott has launched an expansive merch drop on his official website. Fans can grab CDs, vinyl bundles, and limited-edition apparel, all sporting unique alternate artwork tied to the ‘JACKBOYS 2’ aesthetic. As with every La Flame project, the visuals are just as meticulously curated as the sound.

This year has been one of Travis Scott’s busiest yet. He headlined Coachella’s second night in April, landed a No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hit with “4×4,” and even stepped into the WWE universe, making appearances at Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania. And a lot more is planned with the Cactus Jack roster.