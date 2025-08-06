Drake’s Co-op Live Manchester Show Was a Nonstop Celebration — Here’s Every Moment You Missed

Canadian rap icon Drake brought down the house at Co-op Live during the final night of his ‘Some Special Shows 4 UK’ tour, turning Manchester into a sea of 23,500 fans singing every word. This was more than a concert — it was a celebration of a decade-spanning career, an R&B homecoming with PartyNextDoor, and a personal thank-you to his loyal UK fanbase.

Kicking off the night with the sentimental ‘Gimme a Hug’, Drake immediately set a heartfelt tone, acknowledging the crowd’s unwavering support. “This is really just a small token,” Drake told fans, hinting at the emotional undercurrent that would run through the evening.

But sentiment quickly gave way to pure energy as Drake delivered back-to-back hits. ‘Marvin’s Room’ had the entire arena singing in unison, while the smooth introduction to ‘Passionfruit’ ignited deafening cheers. The Co-op Live crowd knew every beat and lyric, making the 94,000-strong audience across his four sold-out nights feel like one massive choir.







Midway through the set, Drake unleashed a trifecta of crowd favorites — ‘God’s Plan’, ‘In My Feelings’, and ‘Nice for What’ — sending the energy levels sky-high. This wasn’t just a concert; it was a communal catharsis for fans who’ve grown up with his music.

Joining Drake on stage was fellow Toronto artist PartyNextDoor, who delivered a medley of their collaborative album ‘Some Sexy Songs 4 U’. Tracks like ‘No Chill’ and ‘Somebody Loves Me’ brought a moody, trap-fused vibe before the duo revisited their classic 2016 collaboration ‘Come and See Me’, rekindling memories for long-time fans.

The setlist expertly blended eras — from early career staples like ‘Fancy’ to newer anthems like ‘Girls Want Girls’. Even without Sexyy Red in attendance, Manchester didn’t skip a beat during ‘Rich Baby Daddy’, with fans loudly chanting her iconic verse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE MANC (@the.manc)

For the encore, Drake went with a “cellular” theme — delivering the universally loved ‘Hotline Bling’ followed by the viral track ‘Nokia’, proving that even after 15 years in the game, he still has his finger on pop culture’s pulse.

Closing with the soulful ‘Yebba’s Heartbreak’, Drake left the stage with a heartfelt send-off, visibly moved by the overwhelming love Manchester had shown him. “How much can I show my love for you?” — the answer was loud and clear from the sea of fans.

Co-op Live’s status as Manchester’s new home for global music icons is now undeniable. With Drake’s four-night spectacle added to its legacy, the arena is fast becoming the UK’s go-to venue for unforgettable live experiences.