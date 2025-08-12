Drake may have just confirmed what fans have been waiting for—his highly anticipated U.S. ‘ICEMAN’ tour.

Connect with us

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake is currently in Europe performing alongside PARTYNEXTDOOR, setting social media ablaze this week with an Instagram post that seemed to be more than just a recap of recent shows. The clip featured blueprints for a stage setup, icy Iceman visuals, and his new track “What Did I Miss?” playing in the background. The caption? A simple but telling: “Coming To A City Near You.”

Fans instantly connected the dots. Drake’s upcoming ninth solo album is believed to be titled ‘ICEMAN’, a project he’s described as the product of late-night studio marathons. During a recent livestream with streamer Adin Ross, Drake revealed he’s been recording deep into the night—sometimes even slipping away from nearby street festivals or parties to get back to work.

“I’ll stay up all night recording for ICEMAN,” Drake said. “They’re having a full-blown party outside. I’ll run out there, do shots, come back—like, I just want to feel it.”



Adin Ross, who claims to have heard the full album already, called it “amazing,” though Drake joked about the streamer underselling his excitement. This mix of confidence and perfectionism is nothing new for Drake, who’s spent much of the past two years on the road with his record-breaking It’s All A Blur – Big As The What? tour.

If the hints prove true, the ICEMAN US tour would follow an already packed 2025 schedule. Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR’s European and UK dates run into September, but the rapper’s history suggests he won’t stay off American stages for long. His last North American trek sold out multiple nights in major cities, often adding extra shows to meet demand.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

Drake’s rollout has been anything but subtle. Earlier this summer, he dropped “What Did I Miss?” on July 4 and followed it with “Which One?” featuring UK rapper Central Cee. He also headlined three nights at London’s Wireless Festival, bringing out an all-star lineup including Lauryn Hill, Bobby V, 21 Savage, and Sexyy Red.

The ICEMAN hype began earlier this year when Drake toured Australia on the Anita Max Win tour and released $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, a collaborative R&B album with PARTYNEXTDOOR that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The project spawned the hit singles “Nokia” (No. 2) and “Gimme A Hug” (No. 6), cementing his reign over charts and playlists alike.

While there’s no official U.S. tour announcement or ICEMAN release date yet, the combination of cryptic posts, relentless studio work, and Drake’s proven track record of surprise drops makes one thing clear: the 6 God is about to make 2025 his year.

Fans should keep their eyes on Drake’s socials—because if history repeats itself, tickets could go live with little warning, and they won’t last long.


