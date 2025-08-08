Connect with us

Eminem Laughs Off ‘Fortnite Guy’ Label in Viral Fan Encounter

Eminem Laughs Off ‘Fortnite Guy’ Label in Viral Fan Encounter

Eminem Laughs Off ‘Fortnite Guy’ Label in Viral Fan Encounter

Eminem, one of the most iconic rappers in music history, has added another unexpected accolade to his résumé: being recognized as “that guy from Fortnite.” In a moment that has since gone viral across social media, a bold fan jokingly shouted the phrase while meeting the rapper backstage. The result? Eminem cracked up—proving once again that he doesn’t take himself too seriously, even when it comes to his digitized alter-egos.

This lighthearted moment was captured in a video posted by fan account The Eminem Bible on X (formerly Twitter), showing Slim Shady’s genuine reaction. At first surprised, he quickly burst into laughter while the fan nervously backtracked with “I’m kidding!” The internet, of course, exploded. One fan wrote, “Imagine making THE Eminem laugh,” while another quipped, “Bro is probably holding in so much rage from that.”



But in truth, Eminem seems to be embracing his evolving role in digital pop culture. Since his debut in Fortnite in 2023, the rapper has been featured in multiple skins, emotes, and even a headline virtual concert during Fortnite’s The Big Bang event. That show, which also included appearances from Ariana Grande, Marshmello, Travis Scott, and The Kid Laroi, was viewed by over 11 million players live.

Eminem’s ‘STANS’ Documentary Hits Theaters for One Weekend Only

His return in Fortnite Remix Chapter 2 in 2024 was just as impactful, bringing with it not just his persona but a Mythic RG Minigun that fired in rhythm to Eminem’s lyrics. It was a bizarre, brilliant crossover of hip-hop and gaming, something Epic Games has become known for.

Eminem even leaned into the mayhem with a tongue-in-cheek announcement: “Guess who’s back, ready for combat, man! I’m serving all new gear along with a side of spaghetti…come and get it!” Fans were thrilled—and it’s clear the rapper’s digital transformation isn’t going unnoticed.

Interestingly, the entire collaboration came about organically. According to Eminem’s longtime manager Paul Rosenberg, the idea was sparked after his son’s excitement over Travis Scott’s Fortnite appearance. “I started to really pay close attention to it and saw the massive platform,” Rosenberg said. “When we reached out to Epic, they told us [Eminem] was one of the most requested artists by players.”

While some critics argue that Fortnite’s never-ending celebrity collaborations dilute the game’s core appeal, Epic CEO Tim Sweeney recently clapped back. “The development of Fortnite has always been about fun,” he said, emphasizing how crossovers like Eminem’s elevate the experience for fans and creators alike.

At 50, Eminem continues to reinvent himself—not just through music but across unexpected mediums like gaming. Whether you remember him for Lose Yourself, 8 Mile, or now as “that Fortnite guy,” one thing’s clear: Slim Shady still knows how to command the spotlight, both on stage and in the metaverse.


