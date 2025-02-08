Connect with us

Black Sabbath to Reunite for Ozzy Osbourne's Final Concert in Birmingham

Black Sabbath to Reunite for Ozzy Osbourne's Final Concert in Birmingham

This will be the first time the original Black Sabbath lineup— Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward—performs together since 2005. Notably, Bill Ward did not participate in the band’s previous reunions, including their 2016 farewell tour, The End. His return to the stage with Sabbath marks a momentous occasion for fans who have long hoped for a full reunion.
Legendary heavy metal pioneers Black Sabbath are set to reunite for one final performance, marking Ozzy Osbourne’s farewell concert this July in Birmingham, England. The event, Back to the Beginning, will take place at Villa Park, the home stadium of Osbourne’s beloved Aston Villa, featuring an all-star lineup of rock and metal icons.

This will be the first time the original Black Sabbath lineup—Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward—performs together since 2005. Notably, Bill Ward did not participate in the band’s previous reunions, including their 2016 farewell tour, The End. His return to the stage with Black Sabbath marks a momentous occasion for fans who have long hoped for a full reunion and Ozzy Osbourne’s farewell concert.

A Stacked Lineup for Metal Fans

Black Sabbath’s final concert, The Back to the Beginning festival, is shaping to be one of the most significant metal events in recent history. Alongside Black Sabbath, the lineup includes Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Alice in Chains, and more. Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine has been tapped as the musical director for the event.

“This will be the greatest heavy metal show ever,” Tom Morello said in an interview with The Guardian.

Additional artists set to perform include Lamb of God, Anthrax, Halestorm, Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins, David Draiman of Disturbed, Wolfgang Van Halen, Duff McKagan, Slash, Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst, and Korn’s Jonathan Davis. The diverse lineup spans multiple generations of metal and hard rock, ensuring a historic night for fans.

Black Sabbath Final Concert: The Back to the Beginning Festival (Ozzy Osbourne Farewell Concert) Directed by Tom Morello

Osbourne’s Health Struggles and Final Goodbye

Ozzy Osbourne, now 75, has been battling Parkinson’s disease and serious spinal injuries, which have kept him off the stage in recent years. His scheduled 2023 comeback at the Power Trip festival was ultimately cancelled due to ongoing medical issues.

“I’m taking it one day at a time, and if I can perform again, I will,” Ozzy Osbourne told Rolling Stone UK in November 2023. “But it’s been like saying farewell to the best relationship of my life.”

Despite these challenges, Osbourne remains determined to give back to the city that raised him. In a heartfelt statement, he said:

“It’s my time to go back to the beginning… time for me to give back to the place where I was born. How blessed am I to do it with the help of people whom I love. Birmingham is the true home of metal. Birmingham forever.”

The Back to the Beginning concert is not just a farewell event but also a charity fundraiser. Proceeds will be donated to Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and the Acorns Children’s Hospice, further highlighting Osbourne’s commitment to his hometown.

Former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Jake E. Lee was shot multiple times in Las Vegas

A Long-Awaited Reunion

One of the biggest surprises of this event is the reconciliation between Osbourne and Bill Ward. The two had a long-standing feud, and Ward was notably absent from Black Sabbath’s last tour. However, Osbourne confirmed they have repaired their relationship, making this upcoming performance even more special.

While Osbourne and Ward have mended fences, Osbourne previously expressed frustration over Geezer Butler’s lack of communication during his health struggles. Butler later clarified on social media that he had reached out, but the situation created tension between them.

A Historic Night for Heavy Metal

The July 5, 2024, concert is expected to be one of the most significant moments in heavy metal history. For Black Sabbath fans, it represents the end of an era, with the band that pioneered heavy metal music giving one last, unforgettable performance.

With some of the biggest names in rock and metal coming together, Back to the Beginning is shaping up to be more than just a farewell—it will celebrate heavy metal’s rich legacy right in the city where it all began.


