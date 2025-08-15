Connect with us

Lucian Grainge Fires Back at Drake's "Farcical" Conspiracy Claims in UMG Legal Clash

Lucian Grainge Fires Back at Drake’s “Farcical” Conspiracy Claims in UMG Legal Clash

Hip Hop/ Rap

Lucian Grainge Fires Back at Drake’s “Farcical” Conspiracy Claims in UMG Legal Clash

The war of words between Drake and Universal Music Group (UMG) has escalated, with CEO Lucian Grainge issuing a scathing rebuttal to the rapper’s latest legal claims.

In a declaration filed Thursday with the Southern District of New York, Lucian Grainge dismissed Drake’s accusations as “farcical,” “nonsensical”, and “groundless and indeed ridiculous.” The dispute centers on Drake’s defamation lawsuit against UMG, with the rapper alleging that the label conspired to “devalue” his brand by supporting rival Kendrick Lamar’s diss track Not Like Us.

Lucian Grainge, one of the most powerful executives in the global music industry, was unequivocal in his denial. “Claims that I was behind a scheme to ‘devalue’ Drake’s brand… make no sense due to the fact that Universal Music Group has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in Drake,” he wrote, citing the company’s purchase of his catalog and publishing rights as evidence of its commitment.



The filing came after Drake’s legal team requested UMG hand over its contract with Kendrick Lamar, along with sensitive information related to alleged crimes involving the Compton rapper.  Lucian Grainge stressed that Lamar, signed to Interscope Records, and Drake, under Republic Records, operate under separate divisions within UMG, and that he had “never heard” Not Like Us or seen its cover art or music video until after its release.

Lucian Grainge emphasized his role as a global strategist rather than a micromanaging executive, noting that UMG operates in over 60 countries across nearly 200 markets. “The proposition that I was involved in… reviewing and approving the content of Not Like Us… is groundless and indeed ridiculous,” he stated.

In a separate filing, UMG’s legal team blasted Drake’s motion as a “transparent attempt to… harass UMG” and compared the theory behind his claims to a far-fetched conspiracy. “The premise… that he could not have lost a rap battle unless it was the product of some imagined secret conspiracy… is absurd,” the letter read.

Drake’s Legal Team Fires Back at UMG, Accuses Label of Exploiting Artists

This public clash follows months of intensifying tensions in the hip-hop world, fueled by the high-profile lyrical battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. While Not Like Us became a viral hit and a rallying anthem for Kendrick Lamar’s supporters, Drake has sought to frame its success as part of a broader corporate scheme against him.

For now, UMG’s CEO Lucian Grainge’s letter leaves no doubt about UMG’s stance: the company wants the court — and the public — to view Drake’s accusations as not just unfounded, but fundamentally illogical.


