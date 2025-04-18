Drake’s Legal Team Fires Back at UMG, Accuses Label of Exploiting Artists

Connect with us

Hip Hop/ Rap

UMG claims to stand for creativity, but in fact exploits it and the artist community knows that. UMG drains artists for its profits, then discards them. Drake joins a growing chorus of artists raising questions about UMG’s leadership. The public and artists should be concerned about recent headlines involving UMG’s largest stakeholder that only reinforces the need for transparency all the way up to the Board of Director’s level.
Drake’s legal team is pushing back hard against Universal Music Group’s (UMG) recent statement, calling the label’s remarks a “desperate attempt to spin the narrative” amid the rapper’s ongoing legal battle with the music conglomerate. The rebuttal comes after Drake filed an amended complaint in New York, continuing a high-profile dispute that has spotlighted growing tensions between artists and major labels.

In a strongly worded statement released on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Drake made it clear that the artist is not backing down.

“Drake is holding the largest music conglomerate in the world accountable for its actions and doing so without fear. We dismissed the Texas discovery action because discovery will now proceed in New York. That’s not retreat, that’s victory.”

The team also pointed to UMG leadership’s own legal retreat, stating, “UMG dismissed its First Amendment petition in Texas because it has no claim; that’s losing.” They argue that Drake’s case against UMG is gaining traction and strength, particularly as it now enters the discovery phase in New York.

Drake’s team insists that transparency is on their side. “Drake welcomes discovery and has nothing to hide,” the statement continues.

“It’s not Drake who should worry; it’s UMG’s current leadership. We look forward to hearing from Lucian Grainge, John Janick, and UMG employees under oath.”

Beyond the immediate legal back-and-forth, Drake’s team also levelled broader accusations against UMG, criticising its treatment of artists. “UMG claims to stand for creativity, but in fact exploits it and the artist community knows that,” the statement alleges.

“UMG drains artists for its profits, then discards them.”

Drake, a global superstar and one of the most influential voices in modern music, is now publicly aligning himself with what his team describes as a “growing chorus of artists” concerned with UMG’s leadership. The statement hinted at larger issues of governance within the label, referencing “recent headlines involving UMG’s largest stakeholder” and calling for transparency “all the way up to the Board of Directors level.”

The final line of the statement responds directly to UMG’s warning to “be careful what you ask for,” with Drake’s team stating: “Drake knows exactly what he asked for: the truth and accountability.”

As the case progresses, this escalating legal feud is not only about contractual disagreements but may also become a flashpoint in the broader debate about artist rights and the power dynamics within the music industry. And if UMG has actually been exploiting artists?

