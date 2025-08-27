Spotify Launches Messages , A New Way to Share Music, Podcasts, and Audiobooks with Friends

Spotify is doubling down on its mission to connect people through music. The streaming giant has unveiled Messages, a brand-new feature rolling out this week to Free and Premium users (aged 16+) in select markets. With Messages, Spotify is offering a dedicated space for fans to share their favorite songs, podcasts, and audiobooks directly within the app — all while chatting one-on-one with friends and family.

For years, Spotify users have shared content across platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, and Snapchat. Now, those conversations can stay in-app, creating a seamless experience for both listeners and creators.







Why Spotify Messages Matters

Recommendations are at the heart of music discovery. Every month, millions of Spotify users share links with friends, helping them discover new tracks, shows, and artists. However, until now, these recommendations have been scattered across various social platforms. Messages pulls everything together, giving users an organized space to share, react, and discuss what they love.

For artists, podcasters, and authors, this means more word-of-mouth exposure, helping them reach new fans through one of the most trusted methods of discovery: personal recommendations.

How Spotify Messages Works

Messages function like a built-in chat system. Here’s how it works:

Start a conversation : Tap the share icon while listening, choose a friend you’ve previously interacted with on Spotify, and send a song, podcast, or audiobook.

React & reply : Recipients can respond with emojis, text, and even send content back.

Find friends easily : Spotify suggests people you’ve collaborated with on playlists, joined Jams with, or shared Family/Duo plans.

Access quickly: Head to your profile photo in the top-left corner to find all your message threads.

Importantly, users stay in control — they can accept or reject message requests, block senders, and even opt out entirely.

Privacy and Safety First

To keep conversations safe, Spotify Messages are encrypted in transit and at rest. The platform also uses proactive detection tools to scan for illegal or harmful content, while giving users the ability to report or block inappropriate behavior. This ensures that sharing music remains fun, secure, and respectful.

Spotify has confirmed that Messages is only the beginning. As the rollout expands worldwide, the feature is expected to evolve with more interactive tools, giving fans and creators even more ways to connect.

For listeners, Messages isn’t about replacing other social platforms — it’s about enhancing the way we share and discover music within the world’s most popular streaming service.