Bad Bunny Makes Explosive Asia Debut at Spotify’s Billions Club Live in Tokyo

Global Latin music icon Bad Bunny has officially expanded his worldwide reach, delivering his first-ever concert in Asia during a special live event hosted by Spotify. The exclusive performance took place on March 7 at Tipstar Dome Chiba in Tokyo, drawing around 2,300 invited fans, among the artist’s most dedicated listeners on the streaming platform.

The concert was part of Spotify’s Billions Club Live, a series celebrating artists whose songs have surpassed one billion streams on the platform.

A Hit-Filled Setlist Celebrating Billion-Stream Songs

During the energetic Tokyo concert, Bad Bunny performed 17 of his biggest hits, showcasing the songs that helped him become one of the most-streamed artists in the world.

The setlist included fan favorites such as “DtMF,” “BAILE INoLVIDABLE,” “NUEVAYoL,” and “EoO.” The artist currently has 29 songs with more than one billion streams on Spotify, an achievement that places him among the most successful global music stars in the streaming era.

One of the standout moments of the night was a salsa-inspired version of the 2018 hit “MIA,” originally recorded with Drake. The new rendition featured guest appearances by Puerto Rican musicians Los Pleneros de la Cresta and Los Sobrinos.

Tokyo Stage Transformed with Japanese Aesthetics

The production design of the concert blended Bad Bunny’s signature energy with traditional Japanese influences.

The stage featured a sakura-inspired theme, complete with cherry blossom trees, yakisugi wood design elements, and a glowing sun backdrop that illuminated the performance.

Fans also enthusiastically joined in during the song “Yonaguni,” singing along to the Japanese lyrics that have become one of the track’s defining features.

The crowd’s excitement peaked when reggaeton duo Jowell & Randy made a surprise appearance on stage to perform the hit song “Safaera.”

Star-Studded Audience Adds to the Spectacle

The event attracted a number of high-profile guests from both music and art worlds.

Among the celebrities spotted in the audience were Lisa and renowned contemporary artist Takashi Murakami.

The evening’s music before and after the concert was provided by DJ Nasthug, keeping the energy high throughout the exclusive gathering.

A Historic Moment in Bad Bunny’s Global Rise

The Tokyo performance comes during a major moment in Bad Bunny’s career.

Earlier this year, Bad Bunny headlined the Super Bowl LX halftime show, drawing an audience of 128.2 million viewers, one of the largest halftime audiences in history.

At the same time, he made chart history by landing 29 simultaneous songs on the Hot Latin Songs chart, with “DtMF” holding the top position for an impressive 47 weeks.

These milestones further solidify Bad Bunny’s reputation as one of the most influential global artists of the modern streaming era.

A Celebration of Music Across Cultures

Beyond the impressive numbers and records, the Tokyo concert highlighted Bad Bunny’s connection with fans across cultures and continents.

Performing thousands of miles away from his home in Puerto Rico, the artist used the night to celebrate music’s ability to unite people worldwide.

For fans in Japan and across Asia, the event marked a historic moment — the arrival of one of the biggest stars in global music.