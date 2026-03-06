50 Cent Appears to Take Shots at T.I. in New Power Origins Theme Song

The feud itself dates back several years and has periodically resurfaced through online posts, interviews, and diss records. At one point, T.I. accused 50 Cent of avoiding a proposed Verzuz battle between the two artists, sparking another round of heated exchanges.

The long-running tension between 50 Cent and T.I. appears to have entered a new chapter after the release of a theme song for the upcoming series Power Origins, part of the expanding Power television universe.

The track, titled “No One Told Us What We’re Here For,” features vocals from Grammy-winning singer Leon Thomas and was shared by 50 Cent on social media on March 5. Fans quickly noticed lyrics that appeared to reference T.I. and his family, intensifying speculation about the latest developments in the rappers’ ongoing feud.

Lyrics Spark Fresh Controversy

In the song, 50 Cent delivers a series of provocative lines that many listeners interpret as direct jabs at T.I., also known as Tip, and his wife Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris.

The references appear connected to past allegations involving the couple. Several women previously accused T.I. and Tiny of sexual assault, though the claims have not been proven in court. Both have consistently denied the allegations.

By incorporating these themes into the theme song for Power Origins, 50 Cent has effectively moved the dispute from social media posts into his music and television projects—ensuring the controversy reaches a much wider audience.

A Feud Fueled by Social Media

The lyrical dig follows a series of online exchanges between the two artists. Earlier in the week, 50 Cent hinted in a now-deleted post that he might be developing a documentary focused on the allegations involving T.I. and Tiny.

The post drew comparisons to other high-profile entertainment documentaries that have reignited public debate around celebrity controversies.

T.I. did not remain silent for long. The Atlanta rapper responded publicly, challenging 50 Cent both lyrically and personally. In one message shared on social media, he suggested they could settle their differences through music, saying they could go “bar for bar” or even “doc for doc.”

Diss Tracks Add Fuel to the Rivalry

T.I. later previewed a new track titled “Trauma Bond,” which includes lyrics defending his family while taking aim at 50 Cent. The rapper also posted a message criticizing his rival and daring him to continue the back-and-forth.

Members of T.I.’s family have also joined the fray. His son, King Harris, reportedly released a diss track of his own, further escalating the musical rivalry.

Entertainment Meets Hip-Hop Drama

For 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, controversy has often been intertwined with business strategy. Beyond his music career, he has become a major figure in television production through the Power franchise, which has expanded into multiple spin-offs.

By integrating the diss into the Power Origins theme song, he merges hip-hop rivalry with television promotion—an approach that generates buzz both for the show and his music.

Whether the conflict between the two rap heavyweights will lead to more diss tracks, documentaries, or public confrontations remains unclear. But judging by the latest exchange, the feud between 50 Cent and T.I. shows no signs of fading anytime soon.