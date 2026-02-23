Connect with us
King Harris Fires Back at 50 Cent as T.I. Feud Turns Personal

King Harris Fires Back at 50 Cent as T.I. Feud Turns Personal

King Harris Fires Back at 50 Cent as T.I. Feud Turns Personal

A simmering rivalry between 50 Cent and T.I. has exploded into a full-blown family affair after T.I.’s son, King Harris, entered the fray. The drama escalated when 50 Cent shared an Instagram post featuring a photo of T.I.’s wife, Tiny Harris, accompanied by a pointed caption telling T.I. to keep his name out of his mouth. The post quickly drew attention across hip-hop social media, fueling an already tense exchange tied to speculation about the long-running Verzuz battle.

King Harris wasted no time defending his mother. In a series of heated posts and comments, he responded directly to 50 Cent, taking the online feud to another level and igniting debate among fans.

Family Loyalty Takes Center Stage

What began as competitive banter over a potential Verzuz showdown between T.I. and 50 Cent has shifted into personal territory. King Harris publicly criticized 50 Cent for sharing an image of his mother, making it clear he would not tolerate what he considered disrespectful.

The exchange marks the second time in recent months that 50 Cent has found himself trading words with a fellow artist’s son, adding another layer to his reputation as one of hip-hop’s most notorious online provocateurs.

Meanwhile, T.I. himself responded to 50’s post with a message of his own, doubling down on the tension and hinting at further retaliation through music.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)

T.I. Hints at Musical Response

Adding fuel to the fire, T.I. recently previewed a new track reportedly titled “War,” produced by DJ Toomp. The snippet appears to take aim at 50 Cent and signals that the Atlanta rapper may be ready to escalate the feud beyond social media.

The friction between the two artists originally reignited over Verzuz battle chatter, with T.I. publicly expressing interest in facing 50 Cent in a head-to-head showdown. 50, however, has repeatedly dismissed the idea while taking jabs at T.I. online.

The rivalry also includes past accusations and resurfaced commentary, with both artists trading sharp words over reputation and respect within the culture.

Fans React as Drama Unfolds

As the hip-hop beef trends across platforms, fans remain divided. Some are eager for a lyrical clash between the two veteran rappers, while others view the personal nature of the conflict as crossing a line.

Notably, Tiny Harris has not publicly commented on the controversy. 50 Cent, for his part, appeared unfazed by King Harris’s remarks, responding with humor on his own social media.

With T.I. teasing new music and King Harris standing firmly in defense of his family, the feud shows no signs of cooling down. Whether it leads to a Verzuz battle, a diss track showdown, or simply more viral moments remains to be seen.

One thing is certain: in the ever-evolving world of hip-hop beef, social media has become the main stage — and this saga is far from over.

Loading...