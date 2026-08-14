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Mac Miller’s “Cinderella” is Back, Explodes on Streaming in 2026

Mac Miller Cinderella Explodes on Spotify TikTok Streaming in 2026 Ty Dolla $ign The Divine Feminine

Hip Hop/ Rap

Mac Miller’s “Cinderella” is Back, Explodes on Streaming in 2026

Sound Plunge

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Nearly a decade after its release, Mac Miller’s “Cinderella” is becoming one of 2026’s biggest streaming stories, sending listeners back through his catalog and introducing his music to a new generation.

Mac Miller is proving once again that his music refuses to stay in the past.

The late rapper’s “Cinderella,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign from his 2016 album The Divine Feminine, has erupted into a major streaming phenomenon in 2026. A viral TikTok resurgence has pushed the decade-old track toward career-best numbers, while another, far darker Mac Miller song has also experienced a remarkable revival.

The result is bigger than one viral song. According to data Spotify shared with Complex, Max Miller’s entire catalog is experiencing a significant resurgence.

Mac Miller Hits a New Spotify High

The clearest sign of the revival is Mac Miller’s Spotify monthly listeners, which have climbed to approximately 39 million in 2026.

That represents a dramatic increase from the roughly 25.6 million monthly listeners he had at the beginning of the year.

The surge initially accelerated through interest in “Life,” one of the more somber tracks in Mac Miller’s catalog. The song experienced substantial month-to-month growth throughout the first half of 2026, with its monthly streams rising from roughly 500,000 to 2.2 million.

The track’s growth accelerated particularly sharply between February and June, according to the Spotify data. Then came “Cinderella.”

TikTok Turns a 2016 Song Into a 2026 Hit

For years, “Cinderella” existed as a beloved deep cut from The Divine Feminine. In 2026, TikTok changed its trajectory.

The track was averaging approximately 2 million weekly streams between January and March. Beginning the week of April 6, however, its streaming numbers began climbing rapidly as the song spread across TikTok.

By mid-June, “Cinderella” reached an astonishing 15.3 million streams in a single week.

Even after losing some momentum, the song remained enormous. By July 31, it was still generating approximately 14.6 million weekly streams.

The viral explosion translated into major chart success. “Cinderella” entered Spotify’s U.S. Daily Top 200 on April 15 and eventually climbed to No. 6 on July 14.

It also reached No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100, giving the 2016 track a remarkable second life nearly a decade after its original release.

The Mac Miller Catalog Is Benefiting

The biggest story may be what happened beyond “Cinderella.” Spotify data indicates that Mac Miller’s overall catalog streams increased 19%, demonstrating the powerful halo effect created when a legacy artist experiences a viral hit.

More than 15 additional songs reportedly benefited from the resurgence.

“Life” was among the biggest beneficiaries, but the revival reached considerably deeper into Miller’s discography. “Ayye” experienced a reported 200% increase, while “Thoughts from a Balcony” climbed by 50%.

That suggests listeners discovering “Cinderella” aren’t simply streaming the viral track and leaving. They are exploring Miller’s wider body of work.

New Fans Are Finding Mac Miller

Perhaps the most significant statistic concerns new listener discovery.

As “Cinderella” began exploding in April, Miller’s average weekly listener discoveries increased 21% compared with the period before the viral surge. From May through July, the increase reached a staggering 83%.

That means the TikTok trend is doing more than temporarily inflating streaming numbers. It introduces Mac Miller’s music to listeners who may not have experienced his work while he was alive.

And that could be the most important legacy of the “Cinderella” revival.

A Legacy That Keeps Growing

Mac Miller died in 2018, but his music continues to find new audiences through streaming, social media and younger listeners discovering his catalog years after its original release.

“Cinderella” has now become a case study in how TikTok can resurrect older music, transform deep cuts into mainstream hits and send audiences diving into an artist’s entire discography.

Nearly 10 years after The Divine Feminine, Mac Miller isn’t simply being remembered.

He’s becoming relevant to a whole new generation all over again.

  • Mac Miller Cinderella Explodes on Spotify TikTok Streaming in 2026 Ty Dolla $ign The Divine Feminine
  • Mac Miller Cinderella Explodes on Spotify TikTok Streaming in 2026 Ty Dolla $ign The Divine Feminine

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