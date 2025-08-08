Drake Scores Legal Victory in UMG Lawsuit as Judge Approves Subpoena of Key Witness

In a dramatic twist in Drake’s ongoing legal war with Universal Music Group (UMG), a California judge has approved the rapper’s request to subpoena Kojo Menne Asamoah — a key figure believed to hold crucial information regarding the music giant’s inner dealings.

The lawsuit, filed initially by Drake in 2024, accuses UMG of defamation and breach of contract following the explosive release of Kendrick Lamar’s diss track, “Not Like Us.” Drake’s legal team argues that the label falsely portrayed the track as an organic hit while covertly funding its promotion in a targeted campaign to damage the Canadian rapper’s reputation.







According to court documents, Drake claims UMG improperly used its influence and resources to boost Kendrick Lamar’s song while spreading “false allegations” that directly harmed his brand and career. But the bigger shock came when Drake’s attorneys alleged that secret financial payments may have been involved, with Kojo Menne Asamoah potentially holding the receipts.

Kojo Menne Asamoah is allegedly tied to UMG executive Ramon Alvarez-Smikle and is believed to have direct access to financial documents and communications linked to questionable incentives. Drake’s team stated, “Mr. Asamoah has possession of relevant documents and information related to violations of New York General Business Law.”

Because previous attempts to serve Asamoah traditionally failed, Judge Jeannette A. Vargas approved alternative service methods, including sending the subpoena by certified mail, email, and even taping it to doors at five different addresses tied to Asamoah and his business.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

The ruling of the Drake UMG subpoena is a clear procedural win for Drake, who now gains the legal power to dig deeper into UMG’s alleged involvement in the viral success of “Not Like Us.” The move could unearth explosive revelations about how labels influence cultural narratives — and whether UMG crossed ethical or legal lines in its handling of Lamar’s diss.

This case doesn’t just pit Drake against UMG — it symbolizes a larger clash over artist control, transparency in label politics, and the business of music beefs. If Asamoah’s subpoena leads to concrete evidence of covert payments or manipulation, it could blow the lid off how diss tracks are monetized and weaponized.

As the rap world watches with popcorn in hand, one thing is clear: Drake isn’t backing down — and UMG may have more to worry about than just bad press.