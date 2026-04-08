50 Cent Documentary on Hulu: Rap Icon’s Rise From Queens to Global Mogul

A new three-part documentary centered on 50 Cent is officially in the works at Hulu, promising fans an in-depth look at the rapper’s rise to fame and influence.

The yet-to-be-titled docuseries will chronicle 50 Cent’s journey from his early life in Queens, New York, to becoming one of the most recognizable figures in hip-hop and entertainment. The project is being described as a “definitive” portrayal, offering an intimate and revealing lens into the life of the Grammy-winning artist and entrepreneur.

From Queens Hustle to Hip-Hop Dominance

Born Curtis Jackson, 50 Cent emerged from humble beginnings in Queens to dominate the early 2000s rap scene. With chart-topping hits like In da Club and Candy Shop, he quickly became a global sensation.

His debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’, remains a landmark in hip-hop history, propelling him to international stardom. Over the years, he has secured multiple No. 1 albums and dozens of entries on the Billboard Hot 100, cementing his legacy as a rap powerhouse.

The documentary aims to highlight not just his success but also the struggles and challenges that shaped his career and persona.

Beyond Music: Building a Business Empire

While many know 50 Cent for his music, the Hulu series will also dive deep into his evolution as a businessman and media mogul. Through his company, G-Unit Film & Television, he has produced several successful projects, including the hit TV franchise Power.

The docuseries is expected to explore how 50 Cent leveraged his fame to build a diversified empire spanning television, film, and branding ventures. His ability to turn adversity into opportunity is a central theme of the project.

Creative Team and What to Expect

The series will be directed by Mandon Lovett, known for previous work on music-driven documentaries. 50 Cent himself will serve as an executive producer alongside industry veterans, ensuring the story remains authentic and compelling.

According to early details, the documentary will focus on key turning points in his life, offering behind-the-scenes insights and personal reflections that fans have rarely seen before.

In addition to the documentary, 50 Cent continues to stay active across multiple entertainment platforms. He remains a driving force behind ongoing TV projects and is set to appear in the upcoming Street Fighter, where he will take on the role of Balrog.

He has also hinted at new music, potentially collaborating again with longtime associate Eminem, further exciting fans about what’s to come.

With its focus on resilience, ambition, and cultural impact, the Hulu docuseries is shaping up to be a must-watch for fans of hip-hop and entrepreneurship alike. It promises to deliver a comprehensive look at how 50 Cent transformed his life story into a lasting legacy – Get Rich or Die Tryin’.