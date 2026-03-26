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J. Cole Calls Drake Backlash a ‘Campaign,’ Reflects on Kendrick Lamar Feud

J. Cole Calls Drake Backlash a ‘Campaign,’ Reflects on Kendrick Lamar Feud J Cole Iceman The Fall Off

Hip Hop/ Rap

J. Cole Calls Drake Backlash a ‘Campaign,’ Reflects on Kendrick Lamar Feud

J. Cole indicated that he is rooting for Drake to deliver a strong comeback, suggesting that the story of the feud is far from over.
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Rapper J Cole has weighed in on the ongoing fallout from the high-profile feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, describing the backlash against Drake as a coordinated “campaign.”

In a recent podcast conversation, J. Cole spoke candidly about how the rivalry quickly divided fans and the broader hip-hop community, comparing the situation to political polarization.

According to J Cole, audiences were pressured to choose sides, turning the rap battle into a larger cultural conflict rather than just a musical competition.

“Disgusted” by the Reaction

J Cole did not hold back in his criticism of how the situation unfolded. He expressed frustration at what he perceived as opportunistic commentary aimed at undermining Drake’s legacy.

He suggested that some critics used the feud as an opportunity to amplify negative narratives about Drake, rather than engage in objective discussion about the music.

Cole admitted feeling conflicted, stating that he was “disgusted” by the extreme reactions from both sides of the debate.

Kendrick Lamar’s Cultural Momentum

While defending Drake, Cole also acknowledged the undeniable success that Kendrick Lamar achieved during and after the feud.

Kendrick Lamar’s recent projects and performances have elevated his status even further, reinforcing his position as one of the most influential artists in modern hip-hop.

From critically acclaimed releases to major live appearances, Kendrick has capitalized on the moment, gaining both commercial success and cultural recognition.

Personal Ties Complicate the Narrative

J Cole’s perspective is shaped by his personal relationships with both artists. Having collaborated with Drake in the past and shared mutual respect with Kendrick Lamar, he found himself caught in the middle of the conflict.

Earlier in the feud, Cole briefly entered the fray with his own diss track, but later chose to step back, signaling a desire to avoid escalating tensions.

His comments now reflect a broader call for balance and perspective within the hip-hop community.

 

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A post shared by Complex Music (@complexmusic)

What’s Next for Drake?

Looking ahead, J Cole expressed hope that Drake will respond to the criticism with new music. The Canadian rapper is reportedly preparing to release a highly anticipated project, which fans believe could redefine the narrative surrounding his career.

J. Cole indicated that he is rooting for Drake to deliver a strong comeback, suggesting that the story of the feud is far from over.

A Defining Moment in Modern Hip-Hop

The Drake–Kendrick Lamar rivalry has become one of the most significant moments in recent hip-hop history.

Beyond diss tracks and lyrical exchanges, the feud has reshaped public perception, sparked intense debate, and highlighted the power of narrative in the digital age.

Cole’s remarks add another layer to the ongoing conversation, emphasizing how quickly cultural discourse can shift—and how artists must navigate both praise and criticism in equal measure.

As the industry continues to evolve, the aftermath of this feud may leave a lasting impact on how hip-hop rivalries are perceived and discussed in the future.

  • J. Cole Calls Drake Backlash a ‘Campaign,’ Reflects on Kendrick Lamar Feud J Cole Iceman The Fall Off
  • J. Cole Calls Drake Backlash a ‘Campaign,’ Reflects on Kendrick Lamar Feud J Cole Iceman The Fall Off

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