J. Cole Calls Out Drake Hate During Kendrick Lamar Beef: “It Was Disgusting”

J. Cole described it as a “campaign” to tear Drake down and reshape public perception, arguing that it ignored the artist’s long-standing influence and success in the music industry.

J Cole has weighed in on the fallout from the high-profile 2024 rap feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, criticizing the way fans and the public reacted during the heated rivalry.

In a preview of his appearance on the Talk with Flee podcast hosted by Cam’ron, J. Cole described the online and cultural response as “disgusting,” particularly how many used the moment to attack Drake’s legacy.

“Like Politics”: Fans Forced to Pick Sides

Reflecting on the intensity of the feud, J Cole compared the situation to political polarization.

“The world became like politics,” he explained, noting how fans quickly divided into opposing camps. According to J. Cole, it felt as though audiences were pressured to choose between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, leaving little room for nuance.

The rapper admitted he felt uncomfortable with the binary nature of the debate, saying he was “disgusted both ways” by the extreme reactions.

Criticism of Anti-Drake Narrative

One of Cole’s strongest remarks focused on how the feud fueled negativity toward Drake. He suggested that many people used the situation as an opportunity to amplify criticism and diminish the Canadian rapper’s achievements.

J. Cole described it as a “campaign” to tear Drake down and reshape public perception, arguing that it ignored the artist’s long-standing influence and success in the music industry.

His comments highlight a broader issue in hip-hop culture, where rivalries can sometimes escalate into widespread public scrutiny and backlash.

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Balancing Respect for Both Artists

Despite his criticism, J. Cole made it clear that he holds respect for both artists involved in the feud.

He praised Kendrick Lamar’s success during the period, referencing major milestones such as high-profile performances and award recognition. At the same time, he expressed sympathy for Drake, acknowledging the challenges of facing intense public criticism.

This dual perspective underscores J Cole’s position as a neutral figure who values artistry over rivalry.

Where Relationships Stand Today

He also addressed his personal relationships with both Drake and Kendrick Lamar, revealing that while communication has been limited, his feelings toward them remain unchanged. J Cole wished Drake’s highly anticipated album Iceman to go crazy and top.

He emphasized that he still has genuine respect and admiration for both artists, even if they are not in regular contact.

The candid admission reflects the complexity of maintaining friendships in a competitive industry where public feuds can strain personal dynamics.

Hip-Hop Culture and the Power of Narratives

The 2024 Drake-Kendrick Lamar feud was one of the most talked-about moments in modern hip-hop, generating intense debate across social media and music platforms.

Cole’s comments shed light on how quickly narratives can form—and how they can influence public opinion. His critique suggests that fan-driven discourse can sometimes overshadow the artistry at the center of the conflict.

A Call for Perspective in Rap Rivalries

As hip-hop continues to evolve, Cole’s remarks serve as a reminder of the importance of balance and perspective.

While rivalries have long been a part of the genre’s culture, the reaction to the Drake-Kendrick feud highlights how digital amplification can intensify conflicts beyond the music itself.

For Cole, the takeaway is clear: respect for artistry should not be lost amid competition.