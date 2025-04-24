Connect with us

Kanye West Reveals Rift With Jay-Z Over MAGA Hat Lyric on Donda Track "Jail"

Hip Hop/ Rap

Kanye West Reveals Rift With Jay-Z Over MAGA Hat Lyric on Donda Track “Jail”

Kanye West took to X over the Easter weekend to revisit a past creative dispute with longtime collaborator and mentor Jay-Z, revealing that the two clashed over a politically charged lyric on Kanye West’s 2021 album Donda. The lyric in question appears on “Jail,” a track that marked a highly anticipated reunion between the two hip-hop titans after years of estrangement. Jay-Z’s verse included a pointed line: “Told him, ‘Stop all of that red cap, we goin’ home,’” referencing Ye’s highly publicised support for Donald Trump and his choice to wear the infamous red “Make America Great Again” hat.

Kanye West revealed in a since-deleted post that the Donda ‘Jail’ lyric struck a personal chord. “Why did Jay-Z have to say ‘no red hat’ on Jail,” he wrote. “That sh– tore me to my soul. We fought about it, and he told me either leave that line on there or take my verse off.”

According to Kanye West, he wanted to remove the reference entirely, viewing the red hat as a symbol of his defiance against mainstream expectations. “I wearing the red hat was the most stand-out example of me going against ‘the program.’ Do you guys think he was instructed to say that?” he added, suggesting possible outside pressure on Jay-Z to rebuke Ye’s political stance publicly.

Ye’s relationship with Donald Trump dates back to his 2016 Saint Pablo Tour, when he declared that he would have voted for Trump had he been eligible to cast a ballot in the election. In 2018, he doubled down on his support by donning the MAGA hat and making appearances at Trump Tower, igniting widespread backlash in both the music industry and among his fan base. Artists like Frank Ocean reportedly tried to intervene, urging him to reconsider his stance.

Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins’

The controversy surrounding Kanye West hasn’t died down in 2025. Just last month, he drew renewed criticism for offensive and unverified comments about Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s children, Rumi and Sir Carter, questioning their mental development and referencing their conception via in vitro fertilisation. The comments triggered condemnation from several figures, including Suge Knight and Beyoncé’s father, Mathew Knowles.

The resurfaced conflict between Kanye West and Jay-Z adds another layer of complexity to a relationship marked by creative brilliance and personal tension. From Watch the Throne to years of public distance, their dynamic continues to fascinate fans and stir headlines.

Whether the lyric dispute on “Jail” was a breaking point or simply another chapter in their ever-evolving narrative remains to be seen. What’s clear is that Ye remains unafraid to challenge even those closest to him, regardless of the fallout.

As Donda continues to be reexamined by fans and critics alike, this revelation offers more profound insight into the behind-the-scenes tensions that shaped one of the most talked-about albums of the decade.


