Lil Wayne to Celebrate ‘Tha Carter VI’ With His First-Ever Headlining Show at Madison Square Garden

Hip-hop icon Lil Wayne is taking his legendary career to new heights. On June 6, Weezy will release his highly anticipated album Tha Carter VI — and in a milestone moment, he’ll also headline Madison Square Garden for the first time on the same night. For an artist who’s been in the game for nearly three decades, this will mark a long-overdue debut at one of the most iconic venues in the world. Fans in New York City can expect a night filled with celebration, nostalgia, and the live unveiling of new music as Wayne performs tracks from C6 ‘Tha Carter VI’ alongside hits from his storied discography.

A Long-Awaited Chapter in the Carter Saga

Tha Carter VI arrives nearly six years after Tha Carter V, which was released in 2018 to critical acclaim and commercial success. Wayne teased the sixth instalment back in February during a Super Bowl-themed Cetaphil commercial, but the hype hit full throttle when he confirmed the release date earlier this April with a nostalgic trailer.

This album also marks his first solo project since 2020’s Funeral, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Like its predecessors, C6 is expected to continue the trend of chart-topping success, especially given the star-studded lineup of collaborators.

Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter VI will feature a diverse and surprising set of collaborators. Miley Cyrus, Machine Gun Kelly, Andrea Bocelli, Bono, and Wayne’s son Kameron all make appearances. The legendary Wyclef Jean is also involved in the project, and producers include Ye (formerly Kanye West) and Wheezy, promising a blend of musical styles that pushes creative boundaries.

This mix of pop, rock, opera, and hip-hop could make C6 one of Wayne’s most adventurous and eclectic projects to date.

Madison Square Garden: A Historic Moment

Despite a legacy that includes five Grammy Awards and over 120 million records sold, Lil Wayne has never headlined a show at Madison Square Garden — until now. That changes on June 6, and the timing couldn’t be more perfect.

Fans who attend the show will be among the first to hear new songs live, alongside classic tracks that have defined a generation. From “A Milli” and “Lollipop” to “6 Foot 7 Foot” and “Uproar,” Weezy’s catalogue is as deep as it is influential.

Pre-sale tickets became available on April 23, with general sale opening on April 25 at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation.

Even without releasing a solo single in 2025 yet, Lil Wayne has remained a part of the cultural conversation. His recent feature on GELO’s viral “Tweaker” remix in February proved his influence still resonates across generations and genres.

As Lil Wayne prepares to drop Tha Carter VI and take over Madison Square Garden, it’s clear the New Orleans native is far from done. Instead, he’s showing the world, once again, why he remains one of the most iconic voices in hip-hop history.