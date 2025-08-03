Justin Baldoni’s Surprise Move: Attends Blake Lively’s Deposition in Heated Legal Battle

In a dramatic twist in the It Ends With Us legal saga, Justin Baldoni appeared in person for Blake Lively’s deposition on July 31, escalating an already high-profile case that has captured Hollywood’s attention. The actor-director’s unexpected presence during Blake Lively’s sworn testimony has stirred speculation about the next moves in a bitter courtroom clash.

According to a TMZ report, Justin Baldoni sat in the room while Blake Lively was grilled by his legal team at her attorneys’ office in New York City. The meeting was conducted under a protective order, which gave Lively’s team control over the deposition’s location and a list of attendees in advance. While Justin Baldoni’s attendance was permitted, it was an aggressive and strategic move that raised eyebrows.







The lawsuit centers around Blake Lively’s accusations of sexual harassment and retaliation against Justin Baldoni during the production of their film It Ends With Us. Baldoni has firmly denied the allegations, framing his involvement in the deposition as part of his pursuit of vindication. His lawyer, Bryan Freedman, previously stated that Justin Baldoni is “a person who wants to be vindicated, and that’s all that he cares about.”

Bryan Freedman had earlier outlined the deposition strategy, vowing to question Blake Lively “under penalty of perjury” to expose alleged inconsistencies in her claims. “We’re gonna see how consistent her testimony is with the actual facts of what transpired,” Bryan Freedman told TMZ.

Justin Baldoni’s legal maneuvering has already hit setbacks. His $400 million countersuit against Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, which alleged extortion and defamation, was dismissed by Judge Lewis J. Liman in June. His team opted not to amend or refile those claims, narrowing the case back to Blake Lively’s core accusations.

In a statement following the dismissal of Justin Baldoni’s countersuit, Lively described the experience as part of a larger pattern of retaliatory lawsuits aimed at silencing women. “Like so many others, I’ve felt the pain of a retaliatory lawsuit, including the manufactured shame that tries to break us,” she said, reaffirming her commitment to speaking out.

The case is set to go to trial in March 2026, with both Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni expected to testify. Until then, the high-stakes legal drama continues to unfold, with Baldoni’s surprise deposition attendance signaling that both sides are preparing for a contentious battle.

Neither Baldoni’s nor Lively’s representatives have issued public comments following the deposition.

With Hollywood watching closely, the outcome of this case could have major implications—not just for the individuals involved, but for the industry’s ongoing conversation about power dynamics, harassment, and accountability.