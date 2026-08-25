Add as a preferred source 50 Cent’s Fightland Just Gave This Dancehall Hit a New Life
Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

Kranium’s ‘Gal Policy’ Lands in 50 Cent’s Fightland — Dancehall Just Scored a Major Global Sync

Kranium’s ‘Gal Policy’ Lands in 50 Cent’s Fightland Dancehall Just Scored a Major Global Sync

Hip Hop/ Rap

Kranium’s ‘Gal Policy’ Lands in 50 Cent’s Fightland — Dancehall Just Scored a Major Global Sync

Sound Plunge

By

Published on

Kranium’s “Gal Policy” has found a surprising second life, landing in 50 Cent’s new crime drama Fightland and giving the Jamaican dancehall hit another shot at global exposure years after its original release.

The track’s appearance in the Starz series is more than a nostalgic music placement. For producer Jahvy Ambassador, the sync proves dancehall records can stay commercially relevant long after their initial run and compete for space alongside music from some of the world’s biggest genres.

Kranium’s ‘Gal Policy’ Gets a New Audience

“Gal Policy,” performed by Jamaican dancehall star Kranium, was produced by Jahvy Ambassador, whose real name is Jahvel Morrison, using his Soul Survivor Riddim.

Its inclusion in Fightland brings the song into the orbit of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, who executive produces the London-set crime drama.

For Jahvy Ambassador, the placement represents the kind of long-term impact producers hope their records can achieve.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” he said, describing himself as delighted that the song remains capable of making an impact in the global entertainment market years after its release.

The opportunity reportedly came through his publishing team, which alerted him to the potential synchronization deal.

“When I saw my publisher reach out to me with a sync deal opportunity, I didn’t hesitate,” the producer said.

Why the Sync Deal Matters for Dancehall

Music synchronization, placing songs in films, television shows, advertisements, and games, has become an increasingly important route for Caribbean artists to reach international audiences.

A television placement can expose a song to millions of viewers who may never encounter it through traditional radio or streaming playlists.

That makes “Gal Policy” appearing in 50 Cent’s Fightland particularly significant.

Jahvy Ambassador sees the placement as evidence that Jamaican music can compete directly in the global entertainment marketplace.

“It says that we are a genre to be reckoned with globally,” he said, emphasizing that dancehall belongs in the same international spaces as other major musical genres.

50 Cent’s ‘Fightland’ Brings the Drama

Fightland follows Duke Kilroy, played by Howard Charles, a former heavyweight champion who returns to London after spending years in prison.

The series mixes professional boxing with organized crime, drugs, betrayal, and revenge. The story centers on a criminal empire operating behind a boxing business, placing Duke back inside a dangerous world he thought he had escaped.

50 Cent serves as an executive producer, adding the series to his growing television portfolio following the success of his Power franchise and other crime-focused projects.

The show has received mixed critical reactions, with some reviewers arguing that its combination of boxing and London gangster drama feels overly familiar.

But for dancehall, the show’s reception may be beside the point.

The music placement gives “Gal Policy” a new platform and demonstrates how television can breathe fresh commercial life into an established Caribbean record.

Jahvy Ambassador Is Already Looking Ahead

The producer is not treating the Fightland placement as the finish line.

Jahvy Ambassador says he is currently working on new music and plans to share more with fans soon.

That forward-looking approach reflects a broader strategy: build a catalog that can generate opportunities years after a song’s release, rather than relying solely on the immediate streaming cycle.

“Gal Policy” is now doing exactly that.

The track has moved from the dancehall circuit into an international television production backed by one of hip-hop’s most recognizable names.

And that could be the bigger story.

Dancehall is no longer simply looking for global recognition; its records are increasingly finding their way into the world’s biggest entertainment platforms on their own terms.

  • Kranium’s ‘Gal Policy’ Lands in 50 Cent’s Fightland Dancehall Just Scored a Major Global Sync
  • Kranium’s ‘Gal Policy’ Lands in 50 Cent’s Fightland Dancehall Just Scored a Major Global Sync

Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Hip Hop/ Rap

Submit Your Story

CULTURE

South Korean Director Na Hong-jin’s Hope Gets September US Release After Cannes Hit

Movies & Documentaries

Na Hong-jin’s ‘Hope’ Gets September U.S. Release After Cannes Explosion
By August 25, 2026
Kranium’s ‘Gal Policy’ Lands in 50 Cent’s Fightland Dancehall Just Scored a Major Global Sync

Hip Hop/ Rap

Kranium’s ‘Gal Policy’ Lands in 50 Cent’s Fightland — Dancehall Just Scored a Major Global Sync
By August 25, 2026
California AG Cancels Paramount Talks Over $111 Billion Warner Bros. Discovery Deal Rob Bonta Anti-Trust

Hollywood

California AG Cancels Paramount Settlement Talks Over $111 Billion Warner Bros. Discovery Deal
By August 24, 2026
Meghan Markle Rumor and Netflix The Gentlemen Season 2 What Really Happened Guy Ritchie

E! News

Meghan Markle and Netflix’s The Gentlemen : What Really Happened?
By August 24, 2026
Did Elon Musk USAID Cuts Really Kill Hip-Hop? Right Wing Conspiracy Joe Rogan Experience DOGE

Billboard

Did Elon Musk’s USAID Cuts Really Kill Hip-Hop? The Viral Right Wing Conspiracy
By August 21, 2026
Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR — and AI is at the centre of the plan LC Nueva AIF

Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR, and AI is at the centre of the plan
By April 22, 2026
NitiQuest 2026 PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders

NitiQuest 2026: PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders
By March 9, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025

TECH PLUNGE

Dr. Dre Embracing AI in Music His Message to Critics Is Brutal Jimmy Iovine

Artificial Intelligence

Dr. Dre Says He’s Embracing AI in Music — And His Message to Critics Is Brutal
By August 25, 2026
Esports World Cup 2026 Paris AG.AL Wins $7 Million as Emmanuel Macron Saudi Crown Prince MBS

eSports

Esports World Cup 2026: AG.AL Wins $7 Million as Macron and Saudi Crown Prince Watch Finale
By August 25, 2026
Navi Lands $100 Million Prosus Investment in Major Fintech Bet Sachin Bansal

Fintech

Navi Lands $100 Million Prosus Investment in Major Fintech Bet
By August 20, 2026

PLUNGE DAILY

Carlos Sainz Commits to Williams 2027 Despite Nightmare Season James Vowles F1

Formula 1

Carlos Sainz Commits to Williams 2027 Despite Nightmare Season
Drake New Music Venue History Ottawa Opens Live Nation Canada and the National Capital Commission

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake’s New Music Venue History Ottawa Opens
World’s Largest Electric Plane Takes Flight - Heart Aerospace Massive X1 Aircraft

Aviation

World’s Largest Electric Plane Takes Flight
Google Spirit Airlines’ Data for $10 Million to Train AI, Bankruptcy Court

Artificial Intelligence

Google Is Buying Spirit Airlines’ Data for $10 Million to Train AI, Bankruptcy Court to Hear the Matter
4baseCare TARGT Indiegene V2 With 2206-Gene Cancer Test Profiling Panel Oncology

Healthcare

4baseCare Launches TARGT Indiegene V2 With 2,206-Gene Cancer Profiling Panel
Ellie Goulding Sues Former Managers Live Nation Conflict of Interest Into Lawsuit

Music Disputes

Ellie Goulding Sues Former Managers Over Hidden Live Nation Ties: ‘Conflict of Interest’ Explodes Into Legal Battle
US Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Jalapeños Expands to 431 Cases Across 32 States

Food

Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Jalapeños Expands to 431 Cases Across 32 States
Drake Takes Pinkchyu to a Castle for a Private Sushi Date in Toronto Casa Loma

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Takes Pinkchyu to a Castle for a Private Sushi Date in Toronto
Navi Lands $100 Million Prosus Investment in Major Fintech Bet Sachin Bansal

Fintech

Navi Lands $100 Million Prosus Investment in Major Fintech Bet
Drake Janice STFU Faces Megan Thee Stallion Cardi B Travis Scott in 2026 MTV VMAs Hip-Hop

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Faces Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B and Travis Scott in 2026 MTV VMAs Showdown
Natalie Harp Trump’s Human Printer Unlikely Political Flashpoint Trump aide Jon Ossoff Air Force One Decoy Plane

Trump Presidency

Natalie Harp: Trump’s ‘Human Printer’ Becomes an Unlikely Political Flashpoint
Robin Williams Children Revive His Instagram to Fight AI Deepfakes Zelda

AI and Deepfakes

Robin Williams’ Children Revive His Instagram to Fight AI Deepfakes: “This Is Our Way of Sharing His Legacy”
F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2026 Race Time and Full Zandvoort Schedule Dutch GP Max Verstappen

Dutch Grand Prix

F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2026: Race Time and Full Zandvoort Schedule
Hayden Panettiere Dies at 36 Heroes Nashville Star postpartum depression

E! News

Hayden Panettiere Dies at 36: ‘Heroes’ and ‘Nashville’ Star’s Life and Legacy
GTA 6 Gameplay Leaked Footage Jason’s Wild Car Chaos Emerges Rockstar Games Cyber leek

Gaming

GTA 6 Gameplay Leak: Jason’s Wild Car Chaos Emerges
Jason Arday Cambridge Professor Death Debate Over Media Race Academia DEI

News

Jason Arday Dead at 41: Cambridge Professor’s Death Reignites Fierce Debate Over Media, Race and Academia
Israeli Air Force Major Arrested Over Alleged Polymarket Bets on Iran Yemen Strikes Prediction Markets

News

Israeli Air Force Major Arrested Over Alleged Polymarket Bets on Iran, Yemen Strikes
Is Fortnite Down Chapter 7 Season 4 Update Sends Servers Offline Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Override v42.00

Epic Games

Is Fortnite Down? Chapter 7 Season 4 Update Sends Servers Offline
Beatles Movie Recreates Iconic Abbey Road Cover Four Film PRoject Sam Mendes Paul Mescal

Biopic

Beatles Movie Recreates Iconic Abbey Road Cover
Justin Timberlake Gives Rare Look at Sons Silas and Phineas in Sweet Summer Photo Jessica Biel

E! News

Justin Timberlake Gives Rare Look at Sons Silas and Phineas in Sweet Summer Photo Dump
Drake Makes History Shabang ICEMAN to Fourth Billboard Rhythmic No. 1 Maneesh

Billboard

Drake Makes More History as ‘Shabang’ Pushes ICEMAN to Fourth Billboard Rhythmic No. 1
India Burger Boom Explodes Beyond Metros as Top Chains Cross 2000 Outlets QSR Watch Edition II report from Kennis Ventures

Business

India’s Burger Boom Explodes Beyond Metros as Top Chains Cross 2,000 Outlets QSR Watch – Edition II report from Kennis Ventures
To Top
Loading...