Kranium’s “Gal Policy” has found a surprising second life, landing in 50 Cent’s new crime drama Fightland and giving the Jamaican dancehall hit another shot at global exposure years after its original release.

The track’s appearance in the Starz series is more than a nostalgic music placement. For producer Jahvy Ambassador, the sync proves dancehall records can stay commercially relevant long after their initial run and compete for space alongside music from some of the world’s biggest genres.

Kranium’s ‘Gal Policy’ Gets a New Audience

“Gal Policy,” performed by Jamaican dancehall star Kranium, was produced by Jahvy Ambassador, whose real name is Jahvel Morrison, using his Soul Survivor Riddim.

Its inclusion in Fightland brings the song into the orbit of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, who executive produces the London-set crime drama.

For Jahvy Ambassador, the placement represents the kind of long-term impact producers hope their records can achieve.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” he said, describing himself as delighted that the song remains capable of making an impact in the global entertainment market years after its release.

The opportunity reportedly came through his publishing team, which alerted him to the potential synchronization deal.

“When I saw my publisher reach out to me with a sync deal opportunity, I didn’t hesitate,” the producer said.

Why the Sync Deal Matters for Dancehall

Music synchronization, placing songs in films, television shows, advertisements, and games, has become an increasingly important route for Caribbean artists to reach international audiences.

A television placement can expose a song to millions of viewers who may never encounter it through traditional radio or streaming playlists.

That makes “Gal Policy” appearing in 50 Cent’s Fightland particularly significant.

Jahvy Ambassador sees the placement as evidence that Jamaican music can compete directly in the global entertainment marketplace.

“It says that we are a genre to be reckoned with globally,” he said, emphasizing that dancehall belongs in the same international spaces as other major musical genres.

50 Cent’s ‘Fightland’ Brings the Drama

Fightland follows Duke Kilroy, played by Howard Charles, a former heavyweight champion who returns to London after spending years in prison.

The series mixes professional boxing with organized crime, drugs, betrayal, and revenge. The story centers on a criminal empire operating behind a boxing business, placing Duke back inside a dangerous world he thought he had escaped.

50 Cent serves as an executive producer, adding the series to his growing television portfolio following the success of his Power franchise and other crime-focused projects.

The show has received mixed critical reactions, with some reviewers arguing that its combination of boxing and London gangster drama feels overly familiar.

But for dancehall, the show’s reception may be beside the point.

The music placement gives “Gal Policy” a new platform and demonstrates how television can breathe fresh commercial life into an established Caribbean record.

Jahvy Ambassador Is Already Looking Ahead

The producer is not treating the Fightland placement as the finish line.

Jahvy Ambassador says he is currently working on new music and plans to share more with fans soon.

That forward-looking approach reflects a broader strategy: build a catalog that can generate opportunities years after a song’s release, rather than relying solely on the immediate streaming cycle.

“Gal Policy” is now doing exactly that.

The track has moved from the dancehall circuit into an international television production backed by one of hip-hop’s most recognizable names.

And that could be the bigger story.

Dancehall is no longer simply looking for global recognition; its records are increasingly finding their way into the world’s biggest entertainment platforms on their own terms.