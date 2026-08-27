Eminem has revealed a deeply personal letter Dolly Parton sent him after his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, offering a rare glimpse into the surprising bond the two music icons felt despite never meeting.

Dolly Parton’s death has prompted tributes from virtually every corner of the music industry, but one of the most unexpected came from Eminem, who has now shared a private letter the country legend wrote to him in 2022.

Parton, who died Tuesday, August 25, at 80 following a brief battle with cancer, had sent Eminem a heartfelt message after he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Although the two stars never met, Parton wrote that she had always felt an “unexplained connection” to the rapper.

Eminem shared the letter on social media after Parton’s death, revealing how much her words stayed with him.

Eminem: ‘She Definitely Didn’t Have to Take the Time’

Reflecting on the letter, Eminem admitted that Dolly Parton’s unexpected message left a lasting impression.

“I’m sorry we never got a chance to meet,” he wrote, explaining that Parton’s gesture “really had an impact” on him.

The rapper also acknowledged the enormous cultural gap between their respective musical worlds.

“Even for a kid who mostly listened to rap music, she was an icon,” Eminem wrote. “A superstar in every sense.”

His tribute highlighted the respect that existed between two artists who seemingly occupied very different corners of popular music.

“Rest easy, Dolly. And thank you for the kind words,” Eminem added.

Dolly Parton’s ‘Unexplained Connection’ to Eminem

Dolly Parton’s original letter makes the exchange particularly poignant.

Congratulating Eminem on his Rock Hall induction, she praised his performance and acknowledged that she wasn’t deeply familiar with hip-hop.

“Even though I don’t know a lot about rap music,” Parton wrote, she had come to understand that Eminem was “the very best at it.”

But what came next made the letter extraordinary.

Parton told Eminem that she had long felt an “unexplained connection” to him, even though they had never met.

“I have always felt some unexplained connection to you like I know you somehow,” she wrote.

The country superstar admitted that she had hoped to meet Eminem at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony but had missed the opportunity.

She nevertheless encouraged him to continue pushing boundaries through his music, telling him that he was “very special” and that he touched people “in ways you don’t even know.”

For Eminem, those words clearly carried significant weight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem)

Two Icons, One Unexpected Connection

The exchange offers a striking reminder of how music can transcend genre, generation and background.

Parton built her career on country storytelling, while Eminem transformed hip-hop through intricate lyricism, provocative performances and deeply personal songs. Yet both artists became known for turning their own experiences into music that connected with enormous audiences.

Their paths crossed indirectly through the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, where Eminem’s 2022 induction represented another milestone in his extraordinary career.

Parton herself became a Rock Hall inductee the same year, despite initially expressing reluctance about the honor.

Dolly Parton’s Final Chapter

Dolly Parton died in Nashville at 80 after a brief battle with cancer, according to her representatives.

The country icon had spent her final year dealing with health problems that forced her to cancel appearances and postpone planned performances. Despite those setbacks, she continued working and repeatedly expressed her determination to complete projects that remained important to her.

Her death triggered an immediate wave of tributes from across entertainment, including Paul McCartney, Beyoncé, Sabrina Carpenter, Billy Ray Cyrus, Flavor Flav, George Strait and Elton John.

Yet Eminem’s tribute stands out because it revealed something fans had never seen before: a private moment of admiration between two seemingly unlikely musical kindred spirits.

Parton may never have met Eminem in person, but her words made clear that she saw something familiar in him.

And now, after her death, Eminem has made sure those words will not be forgotten.