Drake Pays Powerful Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne in Birmingham With "Iron Man" Walkout

Drake Pays Powerful Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne in Birmingham With “Iron Man” Walkout

Drake Pays Powerful Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne in Birmingham With “Iron Man” Walkout

Drake, known for chart-topping hip-hop hits and stadium-sized charisma, took a surprising turn during his latest show in Birmingham, UK—by paying heartfelt tribute to heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne. The iconic Black Sabbath frontman passed away on July 22 at the age of 76, sending shockwaves through the global music community. And Drake made sure to honor the legend in the most fitting way possible.

Performing in Birmingham, Ozzy Osbourne’s hometown and the birthplace of heavy metal, Drake opened his concert by walking onstage to the thunderous riffs of Osbourne’s 1970 classic, “Iron Man.” The crowd erupted in cheers—not just for the Canadian rapper, but for the cross-genre tribute that merged hip-hop and heavy metal in a truly unforgettable moment.

Rest in peace to the legendary Ozzy Osbourne, one time… make some noise, Birmingham,Drake declared before launching into his set. The crowd, still stunned by the intro, responded with roaring applause.



A Personal Pilgrimage

Drake’s tribute didn’t stop at the concert. Earlier that day, The New York Times spotted Drake at Black Sabbath Bridge, a local Birmingham landmark dedicated to the iconic band. The site has become an unofficial mourning ground since Osbourne’s death, filled with flowers, fan messages, and memorabilia. Drake was seen pouring out a bottle of liquor at the spot—an old-school hip-hop gesture of remembrance.

Drake Joins Grieving Fans in Birmingham to Honor Ozzy Osbourne: A Midnight Tribute to the Prince of Darkness

“I just came out to pay respects to someone who lived it to the fullest,” Drake told the publication. Although he posted a photo of the moment on Instagram, it was later taken down—adding a layer of mystery and humility to the gesture.

Bridging Genres, Honoring Icons

Drake’s homage proves that musical respect knows no boundaries. Though worlds apart in style, both he and Ozzy Osbourne are titans in their genres—each pushing the limits of what music can be. In a time of division, Drake’s tribute serves as a reminder of how shared legacy, passion, and reverence for greatness can unite fans and artists alike.


By July 24, 2025
