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The Game Goes Back to His Roots in the New ‘The Life’ Video from The Documentary III

The Game Goes Back to His Roots in New The Life Music Video from The Documentary 3 III Compton

Album Drop

The Game Goes Back to His Roots in the New ‘The Life’ Video from The Documentary III

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The Game is back where it all began. The Compton rap veteran has unleashed the first music video from his highly anticipated album THE DOCUMENTARY 3, and “The Life” puts Los Angeles front and center.

The Game is turning the streets of Los Angeles into his latest stage.

The Compton-born rapper has released the music video for “The Life,” the first visual from his upcoming album THE DOCUMENTARY 3. Directed by Sela Veve, the video takes viewers directly into the city and culture that shaped one of West Coast hip-hop’s most enduring stars.

Premiering via Billboard, the visual trades flashy studio sets for the streets of Los Angeles, with Downtown LA providing the backdrop for The Game’s latest statement.

The Game Takes Over Los Angeles

“The Life” is built around authenticity.

The Game appears throughout the streets alongside a striking red Maybach, interacts with neighborhood residents, and watches a dice game unfold. Rather than presenting Los Angeles as a distant backdrop, the video makes the city feel like another character in the story.

For an artist whose career has been inseparable from hisCompton identity, the setting is particularly fitting.

The video arrives as anticipation builds around THE DOCUMENTARY 3, the latest chapter in the album series that helped establish The Game as a major force in West Coast rap.

A New Chapter in The Documentary Legacy

The original The Documentary arrived in 2005 and immediately changed the trajectory of The Game’s career.

The album debuted at No. 1 and became a defining West Coast rap release of the 2000s, eventually selling more than five million copies worldwide. It also introduced a young Compton rapper backed by Dr. Dre and Aftermath Entertainment to a global audience.

Nearly two decades later, THE DOCUMENTARY 3 is positioned as a continuation of that story.

The Game, born Jayceon Terrell Taylor, has released a string of influential projects since his debut, including Doctor’s Advocate, LAX, Jesus Piece, The Documentary 2, The Documentary 2.5 and Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind.

His catalog has also included collaborations with some of the biggest names in music, from Dr. Dre, 50 Cent and Eminem to Snoop Dogg, Kanye West, Drake, Nas, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Wayne.

Why ‘The Life’ Matters

The new video is more than an album teaser. It reinforces the identity that has followed The Game throughout his career.

Compton and Los Angeles remain central to his artistic mythology, and “The Life” deliberately brings him back into the environment that inspired his music.

The rapper’s journey has been anything but ordinary. After surviving a near-fatal home invasion in 2001, he immersed himself in hip-hop and eventually earned Dr. Dre’s attention, leading to his breakthrough with Aftermath.

That history makes THE DOCUMENTARY 3 more than another sequel.

It attempts to extend a story that began when The Game helped reenergize mainstream attention around West Coast hip-hop.

The Game Isn’t Finished Yet

With “The Life,” The Game makes his intentions clear: the next chapter will stay connected to the streets, sounds, and culture that built him.

After more than 20 years in hip-hop, multiple No. 1 albums and a catalog packed with heavyweight collaborations, the Compton rapper is once again putting Los Angeles at the center of his story.

And if “The Life” is any indication, The Documentary 3 is coming with something to prove.

  • The Game Goes Back to His Roots in New The Life Music Video from The Documentary 3 III Compton
  • The Game Goes Back to His Roots in New The Life Music Video from The Documentary 3 III Compton

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