Radiohead Announce 2025 Comeback Tour: First Shows in 7 Years

Radiohead Announce 2025 Comeback Tour First Shows in 7 Years Thom Yorke Philip Selway

Radiohead Announce 2025 Comeback Tour: First Shows in 7 Years

Legendary British band Radiohead is officially back. After years of speculation, the Oxford-formed group has announced their first tour since 2018 — a 20-date run across Europe and the U.K. this November and December.

The Radiohead reunion tour will see the band perform in Madrid, Bologna, London, Copenhagen, and Berlin, capped by a highly anticipated four-night residency at London’s O2 Arena. Tickets will be available exclusively via registration at Radiohead.com, which opens September 5 at 10 a.m. BST and closes September 7. General sales begin September 12.



“It Felt Really Good to Play Again”

Drummer Philip Selway shared the news on Instagram, explaining how the reunion came together. “Last year, we got together to rehearse, just for the hell of it. After a seven-year pause, it felt really good to play the songs again and reconnect with a musical identity that has become lodged deep inside all five of us,” Philip Selway wrote.

He added that while only these shows are confirmed, “who knows where this will all lead.”

Radiohead Comeback Tour after 2018

Radiohead Comeback Tour after 2018

First Shows Since 2018

Radiohead’s last live performance was on August 1, 2018, at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center, closing out the tour for their 2016 album A Moon Shaped Pool. That record became their sixth U.K. No. 1, hit No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard 200, and earned both a Grammy nomination and their fifth Mercury Prize nod.

Since then, the members pursued solo ventures.  Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood formed The Smile, releasing three albums, including 2024’s Cutouts. Ed O’Brien launched a solo project, EOB, Colin Greenwood toured with Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, while both Yorke and Jonny Greenwood contributed to acclaimed film scores.

The band’s hiatus was punctuated by intrigue. In 2024, Thom Yorke told Australian radio he “really doesn’t give a f–k” about reunion rumors, fueling uncertainty about their future. Yet fans noticed signs: a new partnership registered under “RHEUK25,” and the donation of Radiohead concert tickets at a charity auction earlier this year.

 

Radiohead’s Legacy Still Resonates

Even during their absence, Radiohead’s influence only grew. Their 1997 track “Let Down” went viral on TikTok this summer, climbing onto the Billboard Hot 100 nearly three decades after its release.

The band’s innovative catalog — spanning OK Computer, Kid A, In Rainbows, and beyond — remains a cornerstone of modern rock, often cited as among the most important of the last 30 years. Their long-awaited return is already being hailed as one of the most significant live music events of the decade.

Radiohead 2025 Tour Dates

  • Nov. 4–8: Madrid, Spain @ Movistar Arena (4 nights)

  • Nov. 14–18: Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena (4 nights)

  • Nov. 21–25: London, England @ The O2 (4 nights)

  • Dec. 1–5: Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena (4 nights)

  • Dec. 8–12: Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena (4 nights)

With demand already sky-high, fans are urged to register quickly for ticket access. After seven years, Radiohead’s long-awaited comeback is finally here.

