Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Liam Gallagher Blasts Coldplay’s Viral Kiss Cam Scandal: “We Don’t Do That Snidey S*”**

Liam Gallagher Blasts Coldplay’s Viral Kiss Cam Scandal: “We Don’t Do That Snidey S*”** Oasis

E! News

Liam Gallagher Blasts Coldplay’s Viral Kiss Cam Scandal: “We Don’t Do That Snidey S*”**

Sound Plunge
Published on

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher didn’t hold back when taking a jab at Coldplay’s recent kiss cam controversy that went viral and led to the resignation of a tech CEO. At a packed Oasis reunion concert in Manchester’s Heaton Park, Gallagher made it clear: there will be no surprise camera shaming at his shows.

The comment came just days after Coldplay frontman Chris Martin jokingly outed an apparent cheating couple on the band’s kiss cam at Boston’s Gillette Stadium. The crowd chuckled—until it became clear the pair, Andy Byron (then-CEO of software firm Astronomer) and Kristin Cabot (Chief People Officer), were each married to other people. The fallout was immediate: Andy Byron was placed on leave and resigned shortly after the video went viral, viewed more than 120 million times.



Liam Gallagher, never one to mince words, addressed the kiss cam incident head-on during the show.

“Right then, do we have any love birds in the house?” he asked the crowd. “Don’t worry, we ain’t got any of that Coldplay snidey fing camera s. Doesn’t matter to us who you’re mingling with—or tingling with, fingering with—none of our f***ing business.”

The crowd roared with laughter and applause, reaffirming that Oasis fans came for the music, not moral policing. “This one’s for the love birds anyway,” Liam Gallagher quipped as the band rolled into their next song.

Oasis’ reunion tour has already been making headlines, marking the first time Liam and Noel Gallagher have shared the stage in 16 years. But it was this moment of commentary that stole the show, tapping into an ongoing cultural debate about privacy, public shaming, and digital spectacle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @dailymailuk

The Coldplay kiss cam incident became one of the most viral moments of 2025. Martin, using a standard concert gimmick, spotted the now-infamous couple in the crowd and joked, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.” The woman covered her face, and the man tried to dodge the camera—actions that only fueled speculation.

Grace, the fan who captured the footage and posted it to social media, later expressed regret during an appearance on This Morning, saying, “I definitely feel for Andy’s wife Megan, his family, and everyone else hurt. But with 50,000 people at the concert, someone else would’ve posted it if I hadn’t.”

While Coldplay’s concert turned into a corporate scandal, Liam Gallagher’s commentary turned it into comedy—doubling down on his bad-boy rock persona and giving fans another reason to love him.

If nothing else, it’s clear where Oasis’ Liam Gallagher stands: at his concerts, what happens in the crowd stays in the crowd.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Beloved ‘Cosby Show’ Star, Dies at 54 in Costa Rica Drowning Tragedy Bill Cosby Theo Huxtable Cosby Show

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Beloved ‘Cosby Show’ Star, Dies at 54 in Costa Rica Drowning Tragedy
By July 22, 2025
Liam Gallagher Blasts Coldplay’s Viral Kiss Cam Scandal: “We Don’t Do That Snidey S*”** Oasis

Liam Gallagher Blasts Coldplay’s Viral Kiss Cam Scandal: “We Don’t Do That Snidey S*”**
By July 22, 2025
Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Family Mourns Tragic Accidental Shooting of 13-Year-Old Grandson Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman Beth

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Family Mourns Tragic Accidental Shooting of 13-Year-Old Grandson
By July 21, 2025
Stephen Colbert’s Exit Isn’t Just Business—It’s a Flashpoint for Press Freedom and Political Power The Late Show CBS Paramount Trump Settlement

Colbert’s Exit Isn’t Just Business—It’s a Flashpoint for Press Freedom and Political Power
By July 18, 2025
Eric Bana Stuns in Netflix’s ‘Untamed’ — A Must-Watch Crime Thriller Set in Yosemite

Eric Bana Stuns in Netflix’s ‘Untamed’ — A Must-Watch Crime Thriller Set in Yosemite
By July 18, 2025
Google Launches ‘100 Zeros’: A Secret Hollywood Push to Make You Love Tech Again Range Media Partners

Google Launches ‘100 Zeros’: A Secret Hollywood Push to Make You Love Tech Again
By July 18, 2025
Equitas Small Finance Bank Launches FCNR Deposits and Explorer Savings Account for NRIs and Seafarers

Equitas Small Finance Bank Launches FCNR Deposits and Explorer Savings Account for NRIs and Seafarers
By July 22, 2025
Spanish Skincare Giant Casmara Brings Global Anti-Aging Innovations

Spanish Skincare Giant Casmara Brings Global Anti-Aging Innovations
By July 21, 2025
Over 67,000 Cases of Power Stick Deodorant Recalled Due to FDA Violations A.P. Deauville Deodorant FDA recall

Over 67,000 Cases of Power Stick Deodorant Recalled Due to FDA Violations
By July 21, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Avalanche and Team1 Launch $100K Grant Fund to Accelerate India’s Web3 Ecosystem

Avalanche and Team1 Launch $100K Grant Fund to Accelerate India’s Web3 Ecosystem
By July 22, 2025
CDK India Named One of India’s Top 100 Mid-Size Workplaces for 2025

CDK India Named One of India’s Top 100 Mid-Size Workplaces for 2025
By July 21, 2025
RedBeryl™ Launches India’s First AI-Powered Concierge for Luxury Lifestyle Management Manoj Adlakha, Founder and CEO of RedBeryl™

RedBeryl™ Launches India’s First AI-Powered Concierge for Luxury Lifestyle Management
By July 21, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge Donald trump Climate Change

New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge
By July 10, 2025
Ted Cruz Slammed for Slashing Weather Forecasting Funds as Texas Floods Kill 100+ Big Beautiful Bill Climate Change Donald Trump Budget Cuts

Ted Cruz Slammed for Slashing Weather Forecasting Funds as Texas Floods Kill 100+
By July 8, 2025
Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling Chicago O’Hare Paris to Chicago on Air France Flight AF136 Charles de Gaulle Airport

Aviation

Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling
Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show With Black Sabbath to Be Livestreamed Globally — Here’s How to Watch

Metal

Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show With Black Sabbath to Be Livestreamed Globally — Here’s How to Watch
Download All of Netflix in Just One Second? Japan’s 1-Petabit Internet Breaks Global Speed Record Japan’s Petabit Internet

Artificial Intelligence

Download All of Netflix in Just One Second? Japan’s 1-Petabit Internet Breaks Global Speed Record
To Top
Loading...