Liam Gallagher Blasts Coldplay’s Viral Kiss Cam Scandal: “We Don’t Do That Snidey S*”**

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher didn’t hold back when taking a jab at Coldplay’s recent kiss cam controversy that went viral and led to the resignation of a tech CEO. At a packed Oasis reunion concert in Manchester’s Heaton Park, Gallagher made it clear: there will be no surprise camera shaming at his shows.

The comment came just days after Coldplay frontman Chris Martin jokingly outed an apparent cheating couple on the band’s kiss cam at Boston’s Gillette Stadium. The crowd chuckled—until it became clear the pair, Andy Byron (then-CEO of software firm Astronomer) and Kristin Cabot (Chief People Officer), were each married to other people. The fallout was immediate: Andy Byron was placed on leave and resigned shortly after the video went viral, viewed more than 120 million times.







Liam Gallagher, never one to mince words, addressed the kiss cam incident head-on during the show.

“Right then, do we have any love birds in the house?” he asked the crowd. “Don’t worry, we ain’t got any of that Coldplay snidey fing camera s. Doesn’t matter to us who you’re mingling with—or tingling with, fingering with—none of our f***ing business.”

The crowd roared with laughter and applause, reaffirming that Oasis fans came for the music, not moral policing. “This one’s for the love birds anyway,” Liam Gallagher quipped as the band rolled into their next song.

Oasis’ reunion tour has already been making headlines, marking the first time Liam and Noel Gallagher have shared the stage in 16 years. But it was this moment of commentary that stole the show, tapping into an ongoing cultural debate about privacy, public shaming, and digital spectacle.

The Coldplay kiss cam incident became one of the most viral moments of 2025. Martin, using a standard concert gimmick, spotted the now-infamous couple in the crowd and joked, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.” The woman covered her face, and the man tried to dodge the camera—actions that only fueled speculation.

Grace, the fan who captured the footage and posted it to social media, later expressed regret during an appearance on This Morning, saying, “I definitely feel for Andy’s wife Megan, his family, and everyone else hurt. But with 50,000 people at the concert, someone else would’ve posted it if I hadn’t.”

While Coldplay’s concert turned into a corporate scandal, Liam Gallagher’s commentary turned it into comedy—doubling down on his bad-boy rock persona and giving fans another reason to love him.

If nothing else, it’s clear where Oasis’ Liam Gallagher stands: at his concerts, what happens in the crowd stays in the crowd.