Florence Welch Turns Healing Into Art With ‘Everybody Scream’

Florence + The Machine have officially returned with their new era of music, unveiling details of their upcoming album, Everybody Scream, set to release on October 31, 2025. The announcement came through Florence Welch’s social media, following a chilling teaser video of the singer screaming into a hole in an empty field. Alongside the reveal, the band dropped the album’s title track and an accompanying music video, setting the tone for what Welch describes as her “most personal” record to date.

An Album Born Out of Healing and Transformation

A follow-up to 2022’s Dance Fever, Everybody Scream was written in the aftermath of a difficult chapter for Welch. In 2023, the singer was forced to cancel multiple festival performances due to an emergency surgery that she later revealed had been life-saving. “It was something I wasn’t strong enough to go into at the time,” she wrote then, “but it saved my life.”







Over the past two years, Florence Welch has poured that recovery process into music, weaving themes of womanhood, mythology, aging, and mortality into the album’s 12 tracks. Collaborators on the record include IDLES guitarist Mark Bowen, singer-songwriter Mitski, and The National’s Aaron Dessner.

The Fear of Creation and the Pull of the Stage

Speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Welch admitted that fear shaped much of Everybody Scream. The album’s title track embodies the tension between wanting to hide and the compulsion to keep performing. “There’s always a bit of me that wants to delay a record,” she explained. “But this time I challenged myself to just move through the fear and put it out.”

The single reflects Welch’s ongoing fascination with performance, vulnerability, and the cost of returning to the stage. “It takes a little bit more from me each time,” she admitted, “but there’s also always something that pulls me back.”

Mythology Meets Intimacy

While Florence Welch has often infused her work with mystical themes, she insists that this project strikes a new balance between intimacy and grandeur. “I think this is my most personal record to date, which has also made it in some ways my most mythological,” she said. “I had to find a world that I could build around it that was really solid.”

The motif of screaming—whether celebratory or cathartic—is expected to echo throughout the album. Welch described the concept as partly inspired by a “Songs to Scream Along To” playlist she once encountered, reflecting both private release and collective ritual.

A Halloween Release Steeped in Mysticism

Arriving on Halloween, Everybody Scream seems destined to cement Florence + The Machine’s reputation for blending ethereal imagery with raw emotional honesty. For Welch, the project marks a chapter of survival, artistic courage, and a reimagining of what it means to be both vulnerable and powerful.

With Everybody Scream, Florence + The Machine may have created their most hauntingly human record yet.