Stevie Nicks Begins Work on First New Album in 14 Years

Stevie Nicks, the iconic Fleetwood Mac frontwoman and spellbinding solo artist, is returning with a new album—the first in over a decade. During her induction into the Pollstar Hall of Fame on April 16, Stevie Nicks revealed that she’s currently working on what she calls her “ghost record,” an intimate and autobiographical collection of songs born from a period of unexpected stillness.

“I’m actually making a record right now,” Stevie Nicks announced during her speech, receiving a warm introduction from longtime collaborator and friend Jimmy Iovine.

“I call it the ghost record. It just really kinda happened in the last couple of weeks because of, you know, the fires.”

Stevie Nicks was referring to the devastating wildfires that ravaged parts of Los Angeles earlier this year, which forced her out of her home and into temporary housing for 92 days. That displacement, she said, sparked a surprising creative rebirth.

“I was sitting in a hotel for 92 days,” she recalled. “At some point, I said, ‘You know what? I feel like I’m on the road, but there’s no shows… it’s just me, sitting here.’ And I thought, ‘You need to go back to work.’ And I did.”

 

The yet-untitled project will be her first solo LP since 2011’s In Your Dreams, and according to Nicks, the new material is unlike anything she’s shared before. She’s already written seven songs, and this time, she’s not holding back. “They’re autobiographical, real stories where I’m not pulling any punches for probably the first time in my life,” she said. “They’re not airy-fairy songs where you’re wondering who they’re about. They’re real stories of memories of mine, of fantastic men!”

Known for her mystical lyricism and poetic mystique, Stevie Nicks’ new direction promises a more raw and personal look at her life and loves—perhaps a new chapter for the woman who’s helped define rock ‘n’ roll storytelling.

Her creative revival arrives just months after she released “The Lighthouse,” a powerful anthem for women’s empowerment inspired by the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The single marked a fiery return to form for the legendary singer-songwriter, and now, fans can look forward to more music as she prepares for a busy touring schedule this summer.

In addition to the album, Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks has a slate of solo shows scheduled to begin on August 12 in Boston. She’ll also be joining Billy Joel for several co-headlining stadium dates, with stops planned across North America, including Toronto, Phoenix, Las Vegas, and a final show in Oklahoma City on October 15.

From hotel-room isolation to the studio, Stevie Nicks is proving once again that even after decades in the spotlight, her voice—both literal and lyrical—remains as vital and captivating as ever.


