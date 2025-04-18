Connect with us

Lil Wayne Unveils Star-Studded Lineup for Tha Carter VI

Lil Wayne Unveils Star-Studded Lineup for Tha Carter VI

Hip-hop heavyweight Lil Wayne is officially back in album mode, and he’s bringing a bold lineup of collaborators with him for Tha Carter VI, set to drop on June 6, 2025. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Wayne confirmed the long-awaited tracklist will feature a kaleidoscope of talent, spanning genres and generations—from rock legends to pop powerhouses. Among the standout names are Wyclef Jean, Miley Cyrus, Bono, Kanye West, Machine Gun Kelly, Elephant Man, Wheezy, and even Wayne’s own son, Kameron Carter. In a surprising twist, operatic tenor Andrea Bocelli is also featured on the album, signalling Lil Wayne’s fearless creative experimentation. One track, he noted, contains a Billie Eilish sample that’s still pending clearance, adding another layer of anticipation for fans.

“If there’s one thing about this album that’s different, it’s me approaching it like, ‘Man, what would I sound like on something with such and such?’”

Lil Wayne appears to be embracing full creative freedom, letting his instincts guide what he calls “musical chemistry experiments.”

Longtime collaborator Wyclef Jean shared his excitement about the reunion, “Leaving Wyclef Jean and Lil Wayne in a studio for 24 hours is a dangerous thing. You don’t know what’s going to pop out.” Their collaborative energy, as evident in earlier hits, promises to be one of Tha Carter VI’s major highlights.

Lil Wayne’s return with Tha Carter VI marks a new chapter in a storied career that began in the late ’90s and has spanned countless hits, Grammy wins, and cultural shifts. His last solo album, Funeral, dropped in 2020, and since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting the next instalment in the Carter series—a saga that has defined his artistic evolution.

In the same interview, Lil Wayne also addressed recent speculation around his absence from the Super Bowl LIX halftime show. Despite being a top fan pick to headline, he passed the torch to Kendrick Lamar, who ultimately delivered the performance.

“They stole that feeling,” Lil Wayne said candidly. “I don’t want to do it. It was perfect.”

While he may be stepping away from stadium stages, Tha Carter VI suggests Wayne is diving deeper than ever into the studio. From operatic vocals to trap beats, from reggae rhythms to acoustic moments, the album seems poised to redefine not just what Lil Wayne can do, but what hip-hop itself can sound like.

As the June release date approaches, expectations are sky-high. And with a roster that includes Bono and Andrea Bocelli alongside Kanye West and MGK, one thing is clear: Lil Wayne isn’t playing it safe. He’s rewriting the rules—again.

