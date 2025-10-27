Beyond Next Ventures Invests in AI Startup FinalLayer to Power the Future of Human–AI Collaboration

Beyond Next Ventures Inc. (BNV), Japan’s leading DeepTech-focused venture capital firm, has announced its latest investment in FinalLayer, an AI infrastructure startup designing next-generation AI agents to transform how professionals and creators produce video content.

This move marks the second investment from the Beyond Next Ventures India 1 Investment Partnership, BNV’s maiden fund dedicated to supporting globally competitive DeepTech ventures emerging from India. The initiative sits firmly within the firm’s core mission of “Healthy People, Happy Planet & Digital Infrastructure.”

Empowering Creativity Through AI

FinalLayer is building a powerful middle layer between foundational AI models and everyday content applications. Its technology simplifies the entire video creation journey, from content discovery to editing, distribution, and storytelling. By delivering contextual, intelligent tools, the platform supports human creativity rather than replacing it.

FinalLayer’s user growth signals strong demand. In only 10 weeks since launch, more than 10,000 users have adopted its platform to enhance their digital presence.

Why Beyond Next Ventures Is Betting Big

BNV’s investment thesis centers on startups shaping future innovation across AI, climate tech, healthcare, robotics, and advanced materials. The firm believes that human productivity evolves when technology elevates intuition and intelligence.

“FinalLayer fits squarely into our thesis,” said Jay Krishnan, Partner, Beyond Next Ventures India Pvt Ltd. “We believe the next leap in human productivity will come from technology that amplifies human intelligence. FinalLayer is building the connective layer for this future, where creativity, capability, and consciousness align.”

Visionary Founders With Proven Scale

FinalLayer’s founding team brings global experience and long-standing collaboration. Vidya Narayanan and Lakshminath Dondeti have previously built products scaling to 80 million users during roles at Google LLC and Qualcomm Inc. Their cross-border team, spanning California and Hyderabad, reflects an ambition to build solutions for worldwide adoption.

Further validation comes through investments from Fjor Capital, along with strategic angel investors such as Tyler Willis, Julian Weisser, and Hiten Shah.

“We’re glad to have Beyond Next Ventures as partners,” said Narayanan and Dondeti. “Their India–Japan innovation bridge and DeepTech experience bring strong alignment with our vision for AI-driven professional storytelling.”

A New Era for India’s DeepTech Ambitions

As India emerges as a major hub of DeepTech entrepreneurship, BNV’s cross-border support offers more than capital: an ecosystem that includes strategic partnerships, go-to-market expertise, and access to global corporate networks.

FinalLayer is poised to redefine how people communicate their identity through video, reinforcing a future where technology augments human potential.