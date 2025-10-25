OPPO Redefines Personalized Mobile AI with Google: A New Era for Smartphone Intelligence

OPPO has officially leveled up the smartphone experience with a major collaboration announcement in Madrid. Partnering with Google Gemini, the global smart device leader will introduce next-generation mobile AI that is deeply personalized, secure, and seamlessly integrated. This strategic cooperation centers on three crucial pillars: personalized intelligence, advanced AI model deployment, and privacy-driven design.

Kai Tang, President of Software Engineering at OPPO, explained the goal clearly: to build an AI assistant that genuinely understands users while safeguarding their data. This vision sets the tone for a big shift in how AI functions on mobile devices.

Mind Space: AI-Powered Organization With Gemini Intelligence

The star of this new ecosystem is Mind Space, debuting on the OPPO Find X9 Series. Mind Space unifies text, images, and web information using a simple three-finger swipe, automatically categorizing what users save. No more scattered screenshots or forgotten notes.

OPPO’s integration with Google’s Gemini turns this into a powerful productivity engine. Users can grant selective permission for Gemini to access Mind Space content, making it easy to transform saved ideas into real-world action. Planning a trip becomes as easy as collecting a few articles, then asking Gemini to craft the perfect itinerary.

Gemini Everywhere: Visual Help, Photo Editing, and App Connections

Beyond content organization, Gemini will be fully in sync with OPPO’s ecosystem. Through Gemini Live and system-wide integration, users can:

– Share screen content or camera view for instant assistance

– Receive step-by-step visual guidance with on-screen highlights

– Enhance photos using Nano Banana, Google’s creative new AI editing model

Whether fixing a coffee machine or making a selfie pop, Gemini can help in the moment with smart visual support.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OPPO ColorOS (@colorosoppo)

Privacy at the Core: Security Without Compromise

AI convenience becomes powerful only when users trust it. OPPO and Google are using confidential computing technology via the OPPO AI Private Computing Cloud to ensure encryption and strict access controls. Even OPPO cannot view sensitive data processed within the secure system.

AI features like Mind Space, AI Recorder, AI Writer, and AI Call Summary will all operate behind this protective shield.

This will debut with the OPPO Find X9 Series and ColorOS 16 rollout. Buyers of the Find X9 or Find X9 Pro will also unlock three months of Google AI Pro, including enhanced Gemini access and 2TB of cloud storage.

From creativity and productivity to security and personal understanding, OPPO and Google are setting a benchmark for what mobile AI should deliver.