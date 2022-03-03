Docsumo raises $3.5M seed, plans expansion in North America

Singapore headquartered Docsumo, a document AI startup that helps enterprises make automated decisions from customer documents, recently raised $3.5 Million in seed capital. The round was led by Common Ocean with participation from Fifth Wall, Arbor Realty Trust, and existing investor Better Capital. The startup plans to utilize the fresh funds to expand its client-base in the North American market and grow the team.









Founded in Jan 2019, by Rushabh Sheth and Bikram Dahal, Docsumo helps enterprises capture, validate & analyze data from unstructured documents for automated decisions. The startup’s core technology platform helps commercial lenders & insurers read financial statements, tax returns, insurance policies & other documents required for credit & insurance applications.

Commenting on the investment, Rushabh Sheth, Co-Founder of Docsumo, said, ”We enable companies to unlock 10x efficiency and act on incoming documents in real time. What differentiates Docsumo is that the technology can accurately extract data from business documents with a high degree of structural variability, and automate decisioning workflows end-to-end.”

Over the last 12 months, Docsumo has grown it’s team in Mumbai, India and Kathmandu, Nepal, and has experienced a 6X revenue increase. It currently services major enterprises in the US, EU, and Asia, including Arbor Realty Trust, National Debt Relief, Hitachi, PayU, and many others. Docsumo was previously part of the Techstars London accelerator in 2020 and raised a Pre-Seed round from Barclays, Sequoia, Jiten Gupta of Jupiter Money & Amrish Rau of Pine Labs among others.

“We’ve deployed Docsumo’s technology across our portfolio companies and have seen firsthand how effective it is at automating critical business decisions. The team has been amazing to work with and we are excited to join their journey as they unlock opportunities to apply AI/ML to business processes,” commented Igor Ulis, General Partner at Common Ocean who led the round.

With this new investment, Docsumo plans to continue to grow its products to cover additional use cases – customer onboarding, income verification, financial fraud detection, data for underwriting, and other critical, everyday tasks currently handled by analysts. “Covid has propelled enterprise automation and further API-fication of business processes, both great tailwinds towards faster adoption of our software.” said Rushabh.