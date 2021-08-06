Goodmeetings, tech start-up, which helps businesses excel in remote sales, has raised USD 1.7 million fund in pre-Series A round led by Chiratae Ventures. Investment firms FortyTwo.VC, First Check, Adept Ventures, 100X Enterpreneurs and Atrium Angels participated in this round along with several high net worth entrepreneurs.









Srinivasan Narayan, Co-Founder and CEO, Goodmeetings, said the company will use the proceeds over the next 12-18 months to build technology and scale-up teams in the US. “Just like IT professionals have enjoyed work from home privileges over the last decade, the pandemic has brought the moment of reckoning for functions like sales that no one earlier believed could be done remotely. Our platform will truly make this privilege accessible to sales teams by increasing their effectiveness more than offline meetings. Using AI and video analytics, we shall empower the sales teams to sell more effectively from the comfort of their homes so that geography doesn’t stand between a great salesperson and his or her dream job.”

Narayan explained that Goodmeetings leverages video, AI and analytics to enable sales teams to sell more effectively online than offline. “The platform not only automates various ancillary tasks around selling, such as collecting customer information and taking notes, but also nudges the sales person about what to say and when during the video call itself. It self learns from each seller and buyer interaction, and redeploys this learning in making future calls more effective.”

Karthik Prabhakar, Executive Director and Partner, Chiratae Ventures, said that the company truly buys into the thesis of remote work changing the future of work and the need for vertical tools and technologies to solve for a business function either as good as or better than the status quo. “Goodmeetings has the potential to permanently change the way sales is done and democratize economic opportunities for billions. This fits into our thesis and we are glad to back this team.”

Goodmeetings is an online video and AI-enabled platform that helps sales guys sell 10X better over video calls. It empowers sales associates by providing dynamic nudges, checklists, help out the fly and workflow automation to improve sales productivity and efficacy. It also provides essential analytics post video calls to help sales managers and coaches gather useful insights and take data driven decisions.