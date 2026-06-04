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‘Michael’ Sets Digital Release Date After $850 Million Box Office Triumph

‘Michael’ Sets Digital Release Date After $850 Million Box Office Triumph Jaffar Jackson Lionsgate 9th June

Biopic

‘Michael’ Sets Digital Release Date After $850 Million Box Office Triumph

Screen Plunge

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The highly anticipated Michael Jackson biopic Michael is preparing for its next chapter following a blockbuster theatrical run that captivated audiences worldwide. After generating more than $850 million at the global box office, the film is set to arrive on digital platforms, giving fans a chance to experience the story from home. Michael’s digital release date has been set for June 9th. 

The movie, which premiered in theaters in late April, quickly became one of the biggest music biopics of recent years. Audience reception has been particularly strong, with viewers praising the film’s performances, music sequences, and portrayal of the King of Pop’s early years.

When Will ‘Michael’ Be Available Digitally?

Fans won’t have to wait much longer to watch the film at home.

Michael will be available to rent or purchase through major Video on Demand (VOD) platforms beginning June 9, 2026. Viewers will be able to access the movie through popular digital storefronts, including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.

While the film is heading to digital retailers, it has not yet received an official subscription streaming release date. For now, audiences will need to rent or buy the movie through premium digital services.

Physical Release Scheduled for July

Collectors and dedicated Michael Jackson fans can also look forward to a physical media release.

The film will launch on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD on July 14, 2026, featuring a range of bonus content that explores the making of the production.

Special features include behind-the-scenes documentaries, transformation time-lapses, production featurettes, and exclusive footage showcasing how the cast and crew recreated some of Michael Jackson’s most iconic moments.

Several premium bonus features will be available exclusively on Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD editions.

 

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A post shared by Michael (@michaelmovie)

Jaafar Jackson Brings Michael Jackson to Life

One of the film’s biggest talking points has been the performance of Jaafar Jackson, the nephew of Michael Jackson and son of Jermaine Jackson.

Jaafar portrays the legendary entertainer during his formative years, tracing his journey from his rise with The Jackson 5 to the beginning of his groundbreaking solo career.

The film explores the artist’s ambition, creativity, and determination as he transformed into one of the most influential entertainers in music history.

A Look at Michael Jackson’s Early Legacy

According to the film’s official synopsis, Michael focuses on the origins of the global superstar’s career. The story follows his development as a young performer, highlighting both his life on stage and behind the scenes.

The movie also recreates several iconic musical performances that helped establish Jackson as a worldwide phenomenon.

By focusing on the singer’s early years, the biopic offers audiences a fresh perspective on the experiences that shaped his rise to international fame.

Streaming Release Still Awaited

Although a streaming debut has yet to be announced, the upcoming digital release ensures fans can revisit the film’s celebrated musical moments and emotional storytelling from the comfort of home.

With strong box office numbers, widespread audience support, and continued interest in Michael Jackson’s legacy, Michael is expected to remain one of 2026’s most talked-about entertainment releases.

  • ‘Michael’ Sets Digital Release Date After $850 Million Box Office Triumph Jaffar Jackson Lionsgate 9th June
  • ‘Michael’ Sets Digital Release Date After $850 Million Box Office Triumph Jaffar Jackson Lionsgate 9th June

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