Robert Pattinson Was the Only ‘The Odyssey’ Star to Read the Script Before Signing On, Matt Damon Reveals

Over the years, Robert Pattinson has balanced blockbuster franchises with critically acclaimed independent films, collaborating with filmmakers such as Christopher Nolan, Bong Joon-ho, Claire Denis, and Robert Eggers.

Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film The Odyssey has already generated enormous buzz thanks to its star-studded cast and ambitious adaptation of Homer’s legendary Greek epic. But according to actor Matt Damon, one cast member stood apart from the rest during the recruitment process: Robert Pattinson.

Speaking in a recent interview with GQ, Matt Damon revealed that Robert Pattinson was the only actor who requested to read the script before officially joining the project. The revelation offers a fascinating glimpse into the casting process behind one of Hollywood’s most anticipated films.

Most Actors Signed On Without Reading the Script

Matt Damon explained that Christopher Nolan’s reputation as one of the industry’s most respected filmmakers was enough to convince nearly every actor approached for the movie.

“Everybody else just said yes,” Damon reportedly said when discussing how the cast came together.

The comment underscores the extraordinary level of trust Christopher Nolan commands in Hollywood, especially following the critical and commercial success of Oppenheimer, which dominated awards season and reinforced the director’s status as one of cinema’s leading storytellers.

While most actors eagerly accepted the opportunity to work with Nolan, Robert Pattinson chose to review the screenplay before making his decision.

Why Pattinson’s Decision Makes Sense

Industry observers note that Robert Pattinson’s request was not a sign of hesitation. Instead, it reflects the actor’s well-known approach to selecting projects.

Over the years, Pattinson has balanced blockbuster franchises with critically acclaimed independent films, collaborating with filmmakers such as Christopher Nolan, Bong Joon-ho, Claire Denis, and Robert Eggers. His career choices have consistently demonstrated a focus on strong storytelling and distinctive creative visions.

After reviewing the script, Pattinson ultimately joined the project, further confirming his confidence in Nolan’s adaptation.

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A Massive Cast for a Massive Story

The Odyssey features one of the most impressive ensembles assembled in recent years.

Matt Damon leads the film as Odysseus, the legendary Greek king whose long and perilous journey home after the Trojan War forms the foundation of the ancient tale.

The cast also includes Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, and Robert Pattinson, among several other high-profile stars.

The combination of acclaimed performers and Nolan’s filmmaking pedigree has fueled excitement among movie fans worldwide.

Christopher Nolan’s Most Ambitious Film Yet?

Filmed entirely with IMAX cameras, The Odyssey has been shot across multiple international locations, including Greece, Italy, Morocco, Iceland, and Scotland.

The production aims to bring Homer’s timeless epic to the big screen on an unprecedented scale, blending historical mythology with cutting-edge cinematic technology.

While Damon’s revelation about Pattinson reading the script first has become a humorous behind-the-scenes talking point, it also highlights the immense anticipation surrounding the film.

With its epic scope, celebrated cast, and Nolan at the helm, The Odyssey is already being positioned as one of the biggest cinematic events of 2026.

The film is scheduled to arrive in theaters on July 17, 2026.