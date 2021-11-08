Advantage Club raises USD 5 mln funding from Jetty, YCombinator

HR tech startup Advantage Club has secured $3.3 Million from Jetty Ventures, Earlsfield Capital, SMC Advisors and other investors. This is an add on to the recent round of $1.7 Mn from Y Combinator, Broom ventures, Kunal Shah and others taking teh cumulative fundraise to USD 5 million.









“The latest influx of funds will help us bolster our presence internationally and help us hire the right talent to manage our operations globally. We aim to evolve as a single global platform for employee engagement and financial wellness in the SEA and MENA market,” Sourabh Deorah, CEO and Co-Founder, Advantage Club, said.

The AI-driven employee engagement platform aims to expand its operations further worldwide and add more tech-led products and features to emerge as a global leader in an untapped $13 Bn market that has ample growth opportunities yet to be realized.

Smiti Deorah, co-founder and COO, said, ” With work from home becoming increasingly normal, cross border collaboration within companies has increased and requirement of employee engagement has become truly global. We will continue solving this problem by building global products catering to HR teams across the world, driving higher retention and productivity.”

The Delaware-based company was founded by Sourabh and Smiti Deorah to redefine employee benefits and engagement beyond provident funds by building deep engagement products that can be further personalised according to each user’s behaviour.