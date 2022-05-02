Twixor raises $2.4 mn in Series A round from Season Two Ventures, others

Twixor, a low-code no-code (LCNC) conversational AI and process automation platform has announced raising $2.4 Million in Series A round from Season Two Ventures (an Indo-US corridor VC firm), Axilor Ventures and The Chennai Angels. The platform was entirely developed at the IIT Madras campus and has a significant presence in India, with offices in Chennai and other parts. Twixor helps businesses build hyper-personalized engagement solutions.









Twixor simplifies the way organizations integrate consumer interactions/engagements in their business processes to give enterprise customers better AI-driven cognitive experiences. With 6 global patents in its kitty, the CX automation platform powers accelerated conversations by driving seamless, low-friction, multi-lingual, and app-less interactions and transactions. The platform is developed by the IIT Madras campus and has a significant presence in Chennai and other parts of India. The company is looking to aggressively scale up its reach and operations. The new funds will be utilized for further their innovation journey, to strengthen strategic partnerships, global expansion, and hire talent.

Twixor will shortly launch its global SaaS platform: ‘Twixor AIM’, a no-code omni-channel messaging engine, and ‘Twixor Compute’, a low-code process automation engine.

Speaking on this occasion, Ashok Anand, Founder & CEO, Twixor, said “Twixor helps businesses create superior customer experiences by enabling them to deliver intuitive solutions, address complex use cases, accelerate time to market and reduce total cost of ownership. This investment comes at a strategic moment in our growth journey. It will help us accelerate our twin objectives of technology innovation and global scale-up.”

Sajan Pillai, Managing Partner, Season Two Ventures said, “Twixor’s trajectory from ideas to success is rooted in the right culture to promote innovation and growth, which is very well aligned with our vision of digital transformation, especially in banking tech. We are excited to back Twixor’s ambitions to scale their initiatives regionally and internationally. We look forward to supporting the company in realizing its full potential and unlocking new markets through our deep networks in banking and fintech”.

Season Two Ventures is focused on tech-enabled, early-stage start-ups in the enterprise SaaS, Health-tech, FinTech, logistics/supply chain and retail space.

Ganapathy Venugopal, co-founder & CEO, Axilor Ventures said, “It is time to see enterprise platforms for large global verticals being built from India. Twixor is a great example of this”

Axilor Ventures is a leading seed fund with a strong enterprise SaaS portfolio which includes companies like Detect, Maximl, Switchon and Leucine.

Mr Sameer Mehta (Chief Investment Director of Atlas Family and Vice Chairman at Dr. Mehta’s Hospitals), and Angel Investor (The Chennai Angels) said, “Twixor is one of the fastest growing companies as every company they work with are able to show long term benefits and savings within 3 months. AI-assisted rapidly-deployable enterprise solutions at the best.”

The Chennai Angels is one of India’s leading Angel Investment Networks. Twixor experienced 100% revenue growth in 2021 and is looking to double its revenue in 2022.