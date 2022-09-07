Twixor, the global low-code no-code conversational AI-driven customer experience platform, has announced that it is now live for its first client in Melbourne, Australia. The technology start-up, which offers conversational AI and automation capabilities, has widened its global reach now that its product is fully integrated and has gone live with a disability support services organisation from Down Under.

The company’s Australian disability support services organisation, with Twixor product integration, is now using WhatsApp for employee workforce engagement and responses. For example, available slots are highlighted for its support workers, who then book these slots as per the customer’s requirement over the same channel. This was achieved through secure integration with existing RPA systems and back-end reservation systems via APIs.









“We are happy to announce that our first partnership in Australia is now live and delivering. Ours is a paperless digital vision with an aim to reduce friction and bridge the gaps in communication for our clients to impact their bottom line positively,” said Ashok Anand, Founder & CEO, Twixor. “At Twixor, we have planned to introduce many more digital and messaging-led use cases in healthcare covering all stakeholders, including customers, patients, doctors, nurses, and other support workers,” he added.

With Twixor integration, the disability support services organisation is set to reap some significant benefits. The instant conversational facility via WhatsApp reduces the communication back and forth vis-à-vis email, leading to immediate and desired slot filling. This makes for low or minimal friction in communication via an inexpensive 24×7 channel (in contrast to a voice call centre).

Twixor enables AI-powered conversational capabilities for its clients across numerous verticals. Most of the company’s clients choose the popular messaging app WhatsApp as their preferred channel for last-mile communication, but the platform works equally well with any other customer-preferred social messaging channels also.