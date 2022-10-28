GoFloaters, Hybrid Workplace Platform Startup, Raises Seed Funding led by Loyal VC

GoFloaters, the leading hybrid workplace platform in India, today announced it has secured an undisclosed amount in seed funding. The funding is led by Loyal VC, a Canada-based global venture fund with 220+ investments across 50+ countries. Funds will be primarily utilized to strengthen and accelerate its unified hybrid workplace solution – WorqFlexi.









GoFloaters has built a one-of-a-kind unified hybrid workplace platform aimed at helping teams to work and collaborate in-person from anywhere. GoFloaters customers include the SaaS unicorn Chargebee, Wingify, world-class fintech Branch International, edtech startup Kraftshala, IT services company Ignitho, Incubyte, NotionPress to name a few.

“GoFloaters outperformed great companies from around the world to earn this recent investment by Loyal VC,” said Kamal Hassan, Managing Partner, Loyal VC. “They have done an impressive job of building up partnerships India-wide to offer an innovative new real estate model to corporations. We are delighted to work with them, and to support them through our network of global mentors as they grow in India and beyond,” Mr Hassan added.

Founded by Shyam Sundar Nagarajan and Srivatsan Padmanabhan in 2017, GoFloaters pioneered the concept of low-cost coworking desks with work cafes. GoFloaters currently offers 2000+ on-demand coworking spaces, meeting rooms and long-term offices across 40+ cities in India including a solid presence in Tier 2 & 3 towns. GoFloaters has curated these work and meeting spaces by partnering with over 250 coworking providers including WeWork, Cowrks, 91Springboard, AWFIS, Indiqube and OYO.

“In the post-pandemic world, office space needs have been radicalized. ‘The Great Resignation’ and ‘Quiet Quitting’ movements signaled the demand for healthier work-life balance. Employees no longer want to commute to office campuses. They want alternatives to beat isolation, productivity issues and other work-from-home challenges. With company support, employees want workspaces on the go that are outside of home but closer to home. They want flexible spaces to meet, collaborate and bond without returning-to-office.

All this together has expedited the adoption of on-demand flexible coworking, meeting and hybrid workplaces, which we have been advocating since long,” said Founder and CEO, Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, GoFloaters. He added, “GoFloaters is helping companies seamlessly transition to a hybrid workplace model with WorqFlexi, a unified hybrid workplace solution.” Congratulating on this significant milestones, R U Srinivas, Sr. VP, People Success, Chargebee, added, “In a post-Covid world that’s still figuring out work models that keep employees at the heart of its success, GoFloaters has been a great partner in helping us adapt to the changing needs and demands of the people that contribute to our business’s success.

At Chargebee, we have been continuously developing an operating format that provides flexibility, convenience, and compliance both for our people and the business. We have implemented what we call the Adaptive Workplace Model – a sustainable operating format that gives our people, who are spread over 22 cities in India, the fluidity to do their best work, while being adaptive to business needs and external environments. Our experience with GoFloaters, to that end, has been great from the beginning with a data-driven approach and extremely proactive support.” “GoFloaters made the whole process simple and convenient for us,” saidVineet A, Executive General Manager, GAIN Credit. He added, “Providing our teams across India the flexibility to work near their home location and collaborate in person was crucial for employee experience and business.

Working with GoFloaters, we set up on-demand collaboration hubs in Noida, Gurugram, and Bengaluru.” GoFloaters’ innovative platform helps businesses and teams book a space of their choice and helps the management to provision, monitor and measure the outcome of their hybrid workplace strategy. The platform also offers Virtual Offices in select cities. GoFloaters has grown 100% month on month post pandemic. More than 80% of its booking comes from B2B teams for meeting spaces, offsites, in-person interactions and day offices for teams.