SUNDELI, a young B2B brand in the Solar Power market, has partnered with NAVITAS Solar, India’s leading top-tier Solar Panel Manufacturing Company to further Solar Power in Rajasthan. Under the collaboration, SUNDELI is the sole distributor of NAVITAS’ Solar panels in Rajasthan. Aligning substantial investment for the same, SUNDELI will be bringing NAVITAS Solar products exclusively to the Rajasthan market.

The tie-up will focus on making NAVITAS Solar mainstream in Rajasthan. To augment the same the company hosted an event on the 12th of November in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The event ‘Solar Ru-Ba-Ru: Celebrating 10 years of NAVITAS’ brought together the stakeholders of the solar sector and helped them connect and know more about NAVITAS Solar.









“The honorable Chief Minister Shri Ashok Gehlot has set a target of 30,000 MW of solar power for the state by 2024-25. This tie-up is in cognizance of the same to help companies invest in the proper installation, execution, and maintenance of Solar PV plants with the help of good quality products delivered to their doorstep no matter the consignment size,” shared Ishan Chaturvedi, Co-Founder at SUNDELI

“With this collaboration with SUNDELI, we aim to connect with like-minded renewable energy stakeholders to help accelerate growth and collaboration in the sector. It will help NAVITAS gain a strong foothold in Rajasthan,” shared Mr Ankit Singhania, Director, NAVITAS Solar.

With Chief Minister Shri Ashok Gehlot at the helm, the Rajasthan government is working towards making the state a leader in the renewable energy sector. The state has the potential to generate 2.7 lakh MW of renewable energy. This collaboration will aid the same by targeting EPCs and helping them procure superlative quality solar panels by NAVITAS Solar for seamless operations. This endeavor will help companies, contractors and consultants aid their clients to invest in international-quality products for long-lasting Solar PV plants.

The event witnessed two key announcements by NAVITAS Solar and SUNDELI. Firstly, their tie-up with Key Finance Partners to enable EPCs with finance options for their purchase of panels, also this tie-up will outline collaboration to facilitate even end-customers with term loans for their projects using NAVITAS Panels without any collateral. This move is crucial in making Solar power accessible to a wider audience.

Secondly, NAVITAS Solar in collaboration with SUNDELI and key EPC partners will set up Mini Solar Parks in Rajasthan to cater to small/mid-size captive consumers presenting them with Plug and Play Solutions for setting up their Solar Plants outside their premises.

SUNDELI, named as a derivation of ‘Sun Delivered’ was founded to bridge the gap in solar power application and help aid the climate crisis. The USP of the brand is the commitment to accelerate the growth of Solar Power. For the same, SUNDELI will provide seamless doorstep delivery, timely replacements, and on-site support to further any EPCs growth within the sector. No Minimum Order, No minimum criterion for transit breakage replacement, even if One Panel is to be delivered at the site, SUNDELI will facilitate the same. This is a unique, first-of-its-kind service in India. SUNDELI will furnish even the smallest requirements with a replacement guarantee, door-step delivery, and onsite support at nominal costs.