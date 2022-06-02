Startup launches 10-min liquor delivery service in Kolkata

Connect with us

Press Trust of India
A Hyderabad-based startup has launched its services in Kolkata of delivering liquor in 10 minutes, the firm said in a statement. Booozie, the flagship brand of Innovent Technologies Private Limited, claimed it is India’s first 10-minute liquor delivery platform.



Online liquor delivery is already offered by several companies but none have the 10-minute service so far, it said. The service was launched in the eastern metropolis after approval from the West Bengal State Excise Department, the statement said. “Booozie is a delivery aggregator that picks up liquor from the nearest shop, with 10-minute delivery by using innovative AI which predicts consumer behaviour and order patterns,” it said.

Innovent Technologies said it has created a B2B logistics management platform, which will optimise the delivery costs thereby making Booozie an affordable platform. “We welcome the move by the West Bengal government to open doors for aggregators to ease the deficit in the consumer demand and current supply in the market.

“With the advent of cutting edge technologies and Booozie’s commitment to responsible drinking, most of the apprehensions associated with liquor delivery such as delivery to under-age persons, adulteration, excessive consumption etc. have been addressed,” said Booozie co-founder and CEO Vivekanand Balijepalli.


