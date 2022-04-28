TravClan raises USD 4.7 mn led by Hashed Emergent Fund

Startup B2B travel platform TravClan on Thursday said it has raised a total of USD 4.7 million (about Rs 36 crore). Earlier in July 2021, the company had raised USD 2.2 million from TheVentures and Leo Capital.









The pre-Series A funding round was led by Hashed Emergent Fund and other global marquee angel investors, the company said in a statement. TravClan said its angel investors include Nick Talwar, CEO at Circle Up; Aayush Phumbra, ex Co-founder of Chegg; Travis Katz, ex Co-founder of Trip.com; Pritesh Gupta, ex Co-founder of Zipgo; and Vikram Chopra and Mehul Agrawal, Co-founders of Cars24.

With the additional capital raised, the company would double down on investing in product and technology as it looks to rapidly scale more than ten times over the next years, TravClan’s Co-founder and CEO Arun Bagaria said. The company said it has expanded its physical presence in eight cities in India, Dubai and Singapore, and plans to launch operations in other countries, including the US, over the next 12 months.