Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Vedanta partners with IIT Madras-incubated startup for AI-enabled safety monitoring at workplaces

Vedanta partners with IIT Madras-incubated startup for AI-enabled safety monitoring at workplaces

Startups

Vedanta partners with IIT Madras-incubated startup for AI-enabled safety monitoring at workplaces

Press Trust of India
Published on

Metal and mining firm Vedanta on Thursday said it has partnered with an IIT Madras-incubated startup to deploy AI-enabled safety monitoring system across all its business units.



The collaboration is in line with Vedanta’s commitment to zero harm through AI (Artificial Intelligence)-enabled safety monitoring of workplaces, which is a primary initiative in its digital transformation roadmap. “Vedanta…has teamed up with Detect Technologies…to implement AI-based safety incident detection by deploying T-Pulse HSSE monitoring system across all Vedanta business units,” the company said in a statement.

Also read: WPI inflation eases to 15.18% in Jun

The module will be implemented to find unsafe acts and conditions under various categories such as job safety and vehicle safety, among others. “This partnership will further augment Vedanta’s capabilities on technology-led safety enablement..,” Vedanta Group CEO Sunil Duggal said.


Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Google announces startup accelerator program for women founders

Startups

Google announces startup accelerator program for women founders
Maruti invests Rs 2 cr in AI startup Sociograph Solutions

Startups

Maruti invests Rs 2 cr in AI startup Sociograph Solutions
Fundamental VC launches USD 130-mn maiden fund for early-stage startups

Startups

Fundamental VC launches USD 130-mn maiden fund for early-stage startups
To Top
Loading...