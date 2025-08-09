Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

iPhone 17 Leak Points to September 9 Reveal — Ultra-Thin ‘Air’ Model Steals the Show

iPhone 17 Leak Points to September 9 Reveal — Ultra-Thin ‘Air’ Model Steals the Show

Mobile Phones

iPhone 17 Leak Points to September 9 Reveal — Ultra-Thin ‘Air’ Model Steals the Show

Tech Plunge
Published on

Apple’s annual iPhone reveal is always a headline event, and if new leaks are to be believed, 2025 will be no different. According to internal carrier documents obtained by German blog iPhone-Ticker and later reported by 9to5Mac, Apple may be planning to unveil its highly anticipated iPhone 17 lineup — including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and the all-new iPhone 17 Air — on September 9, 2025.

While Apple has yet to confirm the date, the timing aligns perfectly with its long-standing tradition of early September launches. With the exception of 2020, when the pandemic disrupted its schedule, Apple typically holds its iPhone events during the second week of September, often on a Tuesday.



The Star of the Show: iPhone 17 Air

The rumored iPhone 17 Air is already generating major buzz. Touted as Apple’s thinnest iPhone ever, the device is expected to measure just 5.65mm thick — even slimmer than a standard pencil. This ultra-thin profile could mark a significant design milestone for Apple, following years of incremental changes.

While full technical details are scarce, industry insiders suggest the iPhone 17 Air will prioritize portability without sacrificing performance, potentially featuring the latest A19 chip, upgraded camera systems, and enhanced battery efficiency.

A Portless iPhone Might Be Closer Than You Think—And That’s a Good Thing

iPhone 17 and 17 Pro — What We Know

For those eyeing the more traditional flagship models, leaks suggest that the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro will see modest design refinements, improved durability, and upgraded processing power. One of the most talked-about changes is the new orange color option for the Pro models, reminiscent of the Charlotte Bobcats’ iconic color scheme.

As with previous years, Apple’s Pro lineup is expected to feature advanced camera hardware, ProMotion displays, and exclusive performance enhancements.

iPhone Shock: Trump Tariffs Send China Shipments to US Crashing to 14-Year Low

Expected Rollout Timeline

If the September 9 date holds, Apple will likely follow its well-worn release schedule:

Pre-orders open: Friday, September 12, 2025

Official launch day: Friday, September 19, 2025

This would give eager customers just a short wait between announcement and delivery, keeping the hype cycle in full swing.

While these details remain unconfirmed, the consistency of the leaks — and their alignment with Apple’s historic launch patterns — make them hard to dismiss. With the iPhone 17 Air’s ultra-thin design poised to be a major talking point, this year’s lineup could be one of Apple’s most exciting in years.

If you’ve been holding off on upgrading, early September may be the time to finally make the jump.


Related Topics:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

iPhone 17 Leak Points to September 9 Reveal — Ultra-Thin ‘Air’ Model Steals the Show

iPhone 17 Leak Points to September 9 Reveal — Ultra-Thin ‘Air’ Model Steals the Show
By August 9, 2025
Frontier Airlines CEO Issues Blunt Warning That Could Change US Domestic Travel

Frontier Airlines CEO Issues Blunt Warning That Could Change U.S. Travel
By August 9, 2025
Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Tom Holland Reveals New Suit, Hulk Crossover & Star-Studded Cast

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Tom Holland Reveals New Suit, Hulk Crossover & Star-Studded Cast
By August 9, 2025
Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Tom Holland Reveals New Suit, Hulk Crossover & Star-Studded Cast

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Tom Holland Reveals New Suit, Hulk Crossover & Star-Studded Cast
By August 9, 2025
Anurag Kashyap’s Nishaanchi Teaser Drops: A Fiery Debut for Aaishvary Thackeray

Anurag Kashyap’s Nishaanchi Teaser Drops: A Fiery Debut for Aaishvary Thackeray
By August 9, 2025
Beyoncé Rides Off in Style With Final Levi’s Drop — Is a Rock Era Next? Beyonce Cowboy Carter Denim

Beyoncé Rides Off in Style With Final Levi’s Drop — Is a Rock Era Next?
By August 8, 2025
Zoho Launches Singapore Edition of Zoho Books to Simplify GST Compliance and E-Invoicing for Businesses

Zoho Launches Singapore Edition of Zoho Books to Simplify GST Compliance and E-Invoicing for Businesses
By August 6, 2025
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Boosts Rural Development with Project SHINE Initiatives in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Boosts Rural Development with Project SHINE Initiatives in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh
By August 6, 2025
Beyond Key Joins Databricks Partner Ecosystem to Supercharge Data and AI Innovation

Beyond Key Joins Databricks Partner Ecosystem to Supercharge Data and AI Innovation
By August 6, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
iPhone 17 Leak Points to September 9 Reveal — Ultra-Thin ‘Air’ Model Steals the Show

iPhone 17 Leak Points to September 9 Reveal — Ultra-Thin ‘Air’ Model Steals the Show
By August 9, 2025
Google Pixel 10 Leak Reveals Massive Upgrades: Here’s What to Expect

Google Pixel 10 Leak Reveals Massive Upgrades: Here’s What to Expect
By August 8, 2025
Eminem Laughs Off ‘Fortnite Guy’ Label in Viral Fan Encounter

Eminem Laughs Off ‘Fortnite Guy’ Label in Viral Fan Encounter
By August 8, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Instagram’s New 1,000-Follower Requirement to Go Live Sparks Backlash From Small Creators

Instagram’s New 1,000-Follower Requirement to Go Live Sparks Backlash From Small Creators
By August 4, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks

Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks
By August 6, 2025
Canadian Wildfires Trigger Air Quality Alerts Across Upper Midwest and Northeast U.S.

Canadian Wildfires Trigger Air Quality Alerts Across Upper Midwest and Northeast U.S.
By August 4, 2025
Lyme Disease in the Spotlight: 20 Celebrities Open Up About Their Hidden Battle Justin Timberlake Shania Twain, Justin Bieber, and Avril Lavigne Bella Hadid Alec Baldwin

Lyme Disease in the Spotlight: 20 Celebrities Open Up About Their Hidden Battle
By August 1, 2025
Azealia Banks Accuses Conor McGregor of Sending Unsolicited Nudes, Leaks Alleged Explicit Images

E! News

Azealia Banks Accuses Conor McGregor of Sending Unsolicited Nudes, Leaks Alleged Explicit Images
Fan-Led ‘SaveWOT’ Campaign Surpasses 200,000 Signatures, Fueling Hope for ‘Wheel of Time’ Revival Amazon Sony Prime Video

Amazon MGM

Fan-Led ‘SaveWOT’ Campaign Surpasses 200,000 Signatures, Fueling Hope for ‘Wheel of Time’ Revival
Toto Wolff-Max Verstappen ‘Meeting’ Sparks F1 Frenzy — But Leaked Jet Pics Are Completely Fake

Formula 1

Toto Wolff-Max Verstappen ‘Meeting’ Sparks F1 Frenzy — But Leaked Jet Pics Are Completely Fake
To Top
Loading...