iPhone 17 Rumors Are Heating Up Before WWDC: New Design, AI Boost, and a Possible Price Hike

As Apple’s WWDC 2025 looms, the iPhone 17 rumor mill is in overdrive. From stunning design changes to AI-powered performance and tariff-fueled price spikes, leaks and whispers about the iPhone 17 lineup — including the ultra-slim iPhone 17 Air and camera-heavy iPhone 17 Pro — have fans and tech analysts buzzing. Here’s everything you need to know about Apple’s next big release, which is expected this September.

iPhone 17 Release Date: Mark Your Calendars

If Apple follows tradition, the iPhone 17 will be unveiled in early September, with preorders opening the Friday after the announcement. Most models—including the iPhone 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max—will ship by the end of the month. However, reports suggest the rumored budget iPhone 17E may launch in early 2026.

Slimmer Phones, Bigger Leaps: What to Expect

Perhaps the most exciting design change is the rumored iPhone 17 Air, reportedly Apple’s thinnest iPhone ever. While a thinner build usually means compromised battery life, Apple may use new silicon-anode battery tech to maintain—or even improve—longevity.

The iPhone 17 Pro, meanwhile, may ditch the familiar camera bump for a horizontal camera bar—a first for Apple. Leaked CAD renders show a sleek pill-shaped design, resembling Google’s Pixel line, but retaining Apple’s triple-lens stacked layout.

Mega Camera Upgrades Across the Board

The front-facing selfie camera could jump from 12MP to 24MP, and the rear telephoto lens could be upgraded to 48MP, matching Apple’s Fusion and ultrawide shooters. That would make all three rear lenses on the iPhone 17 Pro 48MP—a major leap for mobile photography.

Display + AI: The iPhone Grows Smarter and Smoother

Apple is finally rumored to introduce 120Hz ProMotion displays across the entire iPhone 17 lineup — not just the Pro models — along with an always-on display for the base models. AI-powered features will take center stage, and to support them, all iPhone 17s may come with 12GB of RAM, a big upgrade from the 8GB in the iPhone 16 line.

A19 Chip and Aluminium Frame: Performance Meets Practicality

Under the hood, the phone will be powered by Apple’s upcoming A19 chip, with the Pro models featuring the A19 Pro for enhanced speed and efficiency. Although titanium wowed fans last year, Apple may return to aluminium frames across the 17-inch lineup to reduce weight and manufacturing complexity.

Price Hike Incoming? Tariffs and Tech Costs Collide

Expect sticker shock: Apple is planning a price increase this year. While tariffs — potentially up to 25% under Trump’s proposed trade policies — may play a role, Apple is said to be framing the price hike as a reflection of improved features and design.

New iPhone 17 Colours: A Sky Blue Surprise

New sky blue finishes are rumored for the Pro models, joining the legacy of standout colors like last year’s desert titanium and ultramarine. It’s Apple’s most stylish release yet — and maybe its smartest.

Stay tuned for WWDC updates as Apple’s most ambitious iPhone in years prepares to take the stage.