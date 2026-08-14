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‘Chad Powers’ Season 2 Trailer Sends Glen Powell’s Disguise Into Meltdown Mode

Chad Powers Season 2 Trailer Sends Glen Powell Disguise Into Meltdown Mode

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‘Chad Powers’ Season 2 Trailer Sends Glen Powell’s Disguise Into Meltdown Mode

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Glen Powell’s fake quarterback is closer than ever to college football glory, but in “Chad Powers” Season 2, his biggest opponent may be the secret identity he can’t keep hidden.

The South Georgia Catfish are chasing a championship, but Russ Holliday has an even bigger problem: keeping everyone from discovering that their beloved quarterback Chad Powers is actually a disgraced former Oregon star hiding behind prosthetics and a fake identity.

The new “Chad Powers” Season 2 trailer puts Glen Powell’s increasingly ridiculous disguise under intense pressure, teasing a season where every football victory could bring Russ one step closer to being exposed.

The Hulu comedy returns September 3, with all six episodes of the second season arriving on the same day.

Glen Powell’s Chad Powers Secret Is Falling Apart

Chad Powers Season 2 picks up with Russ enjoying something he never expected: becoming a genuine college football hero.

But success comes with a price.

The more Chad Powers dominates on the field, the more attention he attracts away from it. His bizarre behavior, exaggerated Southern persona, and increasingly complicated lies are making people suspicious — including Coach Hudson and Gerry.

Worst of all, Ricky already knows the truth.

After discovering that Russ has been using prosthetics to impersonate a college student, Ricky becomes an extremely reluctant ally. She may not want to protect Russ, but exposing him could create an even bigger disaster for the Catfish.

“I might be in over my head,” Russ admits in the trailer.

That may be the understatement of the season.

The Disguise Is Getting Harder to Maintain

Chad Powers Season 2 trailer doubles down on the absurdity that made the first season work, showing Russ attempting to balance football, friendships, romance and his increasingly impossible secret.

At one point, he bluntly acknowledges the bizarre reality of his situation: “I am a man living inside the fake skin of another man.”

Meanwhile, Danny remains his closest accomplice, helping maintain the elaborate Chad Powers persona, including the increasingly recognizable wigs.

The disguise has become so famous that fans are now lining up outside the stadium to cheer for Chad.

That creates a hilarious problem: the more popular Chad becomes, the harder it is for Russ to disappear.

Chad Powers Has a Championship to Win

Despite the chaos, Russ has a serious objective.

The South Georgia Catfish are pushing toward the College Football Playoff, and Russ believes he can lead the team to a national championship.

But every victory increases the scrutiny surrounding him.

The second season, therefore, raises the stakes beyond the usual sports-comedy formula. Russ isn’t simply trying to win games. He’s trying to win them while ensuring nobody discovers who he really is.

And Ricky may be the only person capable of keeping the entire operation alive.

The trailer suggests that Coach Jake Hudson, played by Steve Zahn, is also becoming increasingly suspicious, creating another potential explosion waiting to happen.

Glen Powell Leads a Returning Cast

Powell returns as Russ Holliday/Chad Powers alongside Perry Mattfeld as Ricky, Quentin Plair as Coach Byrd, Wynn Everett as Tricia Yeager, Frankie Rodriguez as Danny and Steve Zahn as Coach Jake Hudson.

The series originated from the Eli’s Places segment created by ESPN and Omaha Productions and was developed for television by Powell and Michael Waldron.

Season 2 continues to come from 20th Television, with Eli Manning, Peyton Manning and Powell among the executive producers.

With the Catfish heading toward the playoffs and Russ’ secret closer than ever to being exposed, the new season appears ready to turn the central joke of “Chad Powers” into a full-blown identity crisis.

The championship may be within reach.

But so is getting caught.

  • Chad Powers Season 2 Trailer Sends Glen Powell Disguise Into Meltdown Mode
  • Chad Powers Season 2 Trailer Sends Glen Powell Disguise Into Meltdown Mode

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