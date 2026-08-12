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Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4: Sonic, Persona 5 and Minecraft Collabs Teased

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Sonic, Persona 5 and Minecraft Collabs Teased Epic Games

Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4: Sonic, Persona 5 and Minecraft Collabs Teased

The new season, titled “Override,” launches August 20, and its first teaser strongly suggests that Fortnite is abandoning a conventional seasonal theme in favor of a massive celebration of gaming history.
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Epic Games is turning Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 into what could be one of the game’s biggest video-game crossover events yet. The company has officially confirmed Sonic the Hedgehog and teased Persona 5, while clues surrounding Minecraft and Tetris are sending the Fortnite community into overdrive.

The new season, titled “Override,” launches August 20, and its first teaser strongly suggests that Fortnite is abandoning a conventional seasonal theme in favor of a massive celebration of gaming history.

For fans, the message is clear: the next Fortnite season could be absolute crossover madness.

Sonic Is Finally Speeding Onto Fortnite

The biggest confirmed reveal is Sonic the Hedgehog. Epic’s short Override teaser opens with the unmistakable Green Hill Zone, complete with Sonic-style scenery and a familiar loop. The action then cuts to Peely running at extreme speed while wearing what appear to be Sonic’s iconic shoes.

The teaser ends with the line “break the rules, change the game.” That brief footage has immediately reignited speculation about how Sonic could actually work inside Fortnite. Previous leaks suggested players could receive a Sonic-themed Mythic item, potentially allowing them to sprint across the island at extraordinary speed.

The apparent Green Hill Zone location also raises the possibility that the famous Sonic environment could become a dedicated point of interest in the Chapter 7 Season 4 map.

Epic has not yet confirmed every gameplay detail, but the teaser makes one thing official: Sonic is coming to Fortnite.

Persona 5 Could Bring the Phantom Thieves

Sonic isn’t the only surprise. Epic has also provided a major clue that Persona 5 will be part of Override. Players investigating Fortnite’s mysterious ARG discovered a hidden transmission called “TakeYourHeart.”

That’s an extremely hard-to-miss reference to the Phantom Thieves and their calling card from Persona 5.

The discovery gives fresh credibility to earlier reports claiming that Joker could arrive in Fortnite, potentially as part of the Chapter 7 Season 4 Battle Pass.

While Epic has yet to reveal the complete Persona 5 collaboration, the ARG clue has sent fans hunting for additional connections.

And if Joker really is coming, Fortnite’s Gaming Legends lineup is about to get considerably more chaotic.

Minecraft and Tetris Clues Are Everywhere

The crossover madness doesn’t stop there. Another Override ARG code reportedly reads “SurviveTheNight.” At first, fans thought the phrase might point toward Five Nights at Freddy’s. However, eagle-eyed players noticed that the phrase is associated with Minecraft, making a Fortnite Minecraft crossover increasingly plausible.

There is also the mysterious “PerfectOrder” code.

That clue has been linked to Tetris, with fans pointing to a brief shape in the Sonic teaser that resembles a Tetris block.

Neither Minecraft nor Tetris has received the same level of official confirmation as Sonic, meaning players should still treat those collaborations as teasers rather than guarantees.

But the clues are becoming difficult to ignore.

Fortnite Override Could Be a Gaming Legends Takeover

The suspected collaborations reportedly include:

  • Sonic the Hedgehog
  • Persona 5
  • Minecraft
  • Tetris
  • Potentially other gaming franchises

That fits perfectly with Fortnite’s existing Gaming Legends Series, which has previously brought characters from franchises including Resident Evil, Street Fighter, Metal Gear Solid, Halo, Mortal Kombat, Tomb Raider, God of War, Assassin’s Creed, Doom and Cyberpunk 2077 into the game. The difference this time is scale.

Rather than adding one or two gaming characters between regular releases, Override appears designed around gaming crossovers from the start.

That could make Chapter 7 Season 4 one of the most fan-service-heavy Fortnite seasons ever.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Release Date

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4: Override launches August 20.

Epic’s first teaser has confirmed Sonic, while Persona 5 has been heavily teased through the game’s ARG. Minecraft and Tetris remain less certain until Epic releases additional material.

With only days remaining before the new season begins, Fortnite players won’t have to wait long for answers.

And if the leaks are even partly accurate, August 20 could mark the beginning of Fortnite’s wildest gaming crossover yet.

  • Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Sonic, Persona 5 and Minecraft Collabs Teased Epic Games
  • Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Sonic, Persona 5 and Minecraft Collabs Teased Epic Games

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