MAIT to kickstart Electronics & Telecom Manufacturing Summit 2021

MAIT, the apex body representing India’s ICT sector will be hosting its flagship Electronics & Telecom Manufacturing Summit 2021 from 22nd to 23rd April 2021. This will also mark the 3rd edition of the event which has been the voice of the Electronic H/W Industry.









MAIT-ETMS 2021 will commence with the theme 2030 – The Decade of Electronics & Telecom H/W for India. It aims to make India a global sourcing hub for Electronics & Telecom sub-assemblies and components for the world leading to authentic manufacturing out of India.

The summit is also working towards policy support for making India a Global hub for Electronics & Telecom Hardware Systems Design, policy support and an enabling framework for large companies to outsource parts from Indian SMEs, making India the global hub for Electronics & Telecom Repair Services Outsourcing. Moreover, the summit will launch MAIT’s championing 1,000 Electronics Hardware Start-up program.

The two-day summit will bring together leaders and experts representing the government organizations and leading companies across India, who will be speaking at the event. This includes the Minister of State for Education, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology Sanjay Dhotre; Deputy Chief Minister Karnataka Dr Ashwath Narayan CN; VK Srivastav Member NITI Aayog; Ajay Prakash Sawhney Secretary MeitY; Anshu Prakash Secretary DOT; SK Marwaha Sr. Director MeitY; Amit Yadav DG DGFT; Sudhir Kamath Director General; DRDO Naresh Pal Gangwar; JS MoEF&CC Saurabh Gaur; JS MeitY; among other renowned dignitaries.

Eight supper sessions are planned with different themes on Electronics Hardware, followed by the inauguration ceremony on Day 1, April 22, 2021. The first session – Making India a Sourcing Hub for Electronics Sub-Assemblies & Components for the World will highlight the possible solutions to the challenges faced by the industry to realize its potential for becoming the preferred sourcing destination.

The second session – Component Manufacturing in India for the World – Parts of Products and Parts of Parts will delve into the need for gaps in the industry and government support to be enlisted towards negating the disabilities posing hurdles in its growth. On the heels of the PLI scheme, India is slated to see a rapid growth in Electronics Design & Manufacturing with the country aiming for over $300 bn of electronic production through these schemes.

Furthermore, the third session – Making India a Global Centre for Electronics H/W System Design & Launch of MAIT’s Championing a 1000 Electronics Hardware Start-ups­ has been scheduled for Day 2, April 23.

Overall, the virtual summit will include industry roundtables, virtual sessions, submissions of knowledge papers over Eight power-packed sessions hosted by 50+ global and Indian industry captains from across geographies, spread over two days.